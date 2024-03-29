Former Danish Minister Uffe Elbæk has made a startling allegation, accusing China of hacking his cell phone in 2021. This revelation follows similar claims from the United States and the United Kingdom, alleging China’s involvement in targeting members of a political movement supported by Elbæk.

The Mystery of the Hack

Elbæk’s suspicions arose in 2021 when he discovered his phone had been compromised. However, despite efforts, he couldn’t definitively pinpoint the perpetrator, only deducing it originated from a third country. Now, based on assertions by the USA and the UK regarding China’s extensive cyberattacks on Western entities, Elbæk firmly attributes the breach to China.

Ties to IPAC

During the alleged hacking incident, Elbæk was actively involved with Ipac, a political movement critical of China’s policies. It’s purported that emails sent to Ipac members were part of a broader attempt to infiltrate their devices.

Supporting Claims

While Elbæk lacks concrete evidence tying China to the hack, recent revelations from the USA and the UK bolster his conviction. Katarina Ammitzbøll, another Danish politician associated with Ipac, shares his belief, attributing a similar hacking incident to China.

Accusations Against China by the US and UK

Both the United States and the United Kingdom have publicly accused China of orchestrating a widespread cyberespionage campaign. Allegedly, the targets included millions of individuals worldwide, ranging from lawmakers and academics to journalists and companies critical of Beijing’s policies.

Identifying APT31

The alleged hacking group, identified as Advanced Persistent Threat 31 (APT31), purportedly operates under China’s Ministry of State Security. Their targets span government officials, defense contractors, dissidents, and various American companies across multiple sectors.

Objective of the Operation

Deputy U.S. Attorney General Lisa Monaco asserts that the hacking operation aimed to silence critics of the Chinese government, infiltrate government institutions, and steal valuable trade secrets. The indictment against seven Chinese hackers underscores the compromised data of millions of Americans, including work accounts and personal emails.

Diplomatic Responses

Chinese diplomats in the UK and the US have vehemently denied the accusations, dismissing them as unfounded and malicious. Nevertheless, both nations have imposed sanctions on a company allegedly linked to China’s Ministry of State Security, signaling a diplomatic response to the alleged cyber activities.

Escalating Tensions

The allegations have exacerbated tensions between Beijing and Washington, with Western intelligence agencies increasingly highlighting Chinese state-backed hacking activities. China, in turn, has accused Western nations of engaging in similar cyber operations.

High-Profile Targets

The indictment revealed a slew of unnamed victims worldwide, including staff from a U.S. presidential campaign in 2020 and an American firm conducting public opinion research during the 2018 midterm elections. Political organizations have become prime targets for intelligence gathering purposes.

UK Electoral Commission Incident

British Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden attributed cyberattacks on the UK’s Electoral Commission to actors affiliated with China. The breaches, occurring between 2021 and 2022, compromised the personal data of millions of voters. However, the Chinese Embassy in the UK has refuted these allegations, branding them as fabricated slander.

Ongoing Disputes

As accusations and counter-accusations persist, the realm of cybersecurity remains a contentious issue, with far-reaching geopolitical implications and potential diplomatic ramifications for international relations.