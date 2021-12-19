Fortnite Winterfest 2021 Is Here

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 is finally here, giving Fortnite fans three weeks packed with content to discover, including unused items like the Snowball Launcher, Spider-Man, and MJ skins in the store, and a brand new Winterfest mission series from to completion. Fortnite Winterfest 2021 will be including a variety of cosmetic accessories, new unlockable skin, challenges, Gifts, and many more. Winterfest 2021 will be kicked off starting December 16th, and Epic says it has a lot to offer. There will also be festival-themed skins and sets for item shops and a complete map redesign.

At the end of Winter 2021, after a total of two hours of playing on the map/game created by the creator, you will receive an Ol Cracky emoji, Llamistletoe spray, a Merry Marauder flag, and a new 2022 flag. Winterfest means a fresh start by adding a lot of Christmas skins to the game, and the transformation you've already seen will continue to become more festive. Christmas is approaching, and Epic Games will release the Fortnite v19.01 update, which includes holiday gifts.

Epic also announced that there will be two additional outfits to the store during Winterfest. Currently, you can go to the Fortnite Item Store to buy some great Christmas cosmetics for yourself before the event. With the launch of the new chapter, there is now a lot of hype around Fortnite, and this Winterfest is just the icing on the cake. There are classic Spider-Man from Season 3 and Season 1. Spider-Man and Michael J will soon appear in the Winterfest item store. The event runs from December 16, 2021, to January 6, 2022, and offers players a total of 14 gifts that they can receive during the event.

Since players can open gifts and receive free cosmetics, this event is unlike any other in Fortnite. While gifts are usually best kept as a surprise, those who just don’t know how to keep secrets will be delighted to hear that this year’s Winterfest Cabin content is already available as players collect their first gifts. In the house, you can open a new gift every day, 14 gifts in total.

Epics’ official blog states that there will be 14 days of unpacked gifts on the Winterfest Lodge menu. This includes two suits, two pickaxes, two sets, plus a glider, trajectory, emoji, lobby track, loading screen, emoji, spray, and banner. Perhaps the biggest attraction during Fortnite Winterfest 2021 is that there are several new Spider-Man skins in the item store, including a mask-less version, which is a pretty compelling recreation of Tom Holland. Returned winter outfits will also change in-store during Winterfest.

Head to the shelter and unlock all the gifts before the January 6th event ends. A major highlight of Winterfest 2021 is that players will be getting free gifts in the lobby. Fortnite dives into the holiday atmosphere with the return of Winterfest Hut, offering Christmas gifts and challenges for all players. After completing multiple Winterfest missions, you will get Board Glider Snowmando after 7 and Frosty Back Bling after 10. During the event, all missions will be available. Completing 6 missions will unlock the Snowmando Board glider (there are two alternative styles), and completing 10 missions will unlock the Frosty Back Bling.

