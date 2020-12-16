From Sports To Esports – The Future Is Electronic

Various types of sports have been around since the early 2000 BC. However, the sporting events that we have today are much different than the ones we witnessed all those years back. Now, it’s all about massive crowds, exceptional skill, and on top of all that, unholy amounts of investments and profits. That said, it seems something bigger is on the horizon, something that involves video games. We are talking about Esports and how the world of sports, as we know it, is trying to claw its way into this untapped industry.

Over the past few years, we have been noticing a trend, one which involves the procurement of esports teams by massively popular sports organizations/clubs. This usual trend was kickstarted by the Turkish football club, Beşiktaş Istanbul FC. They introduced its esports team by the name of Beşiktaş e-Sports Club, which included a roster for League of Legends.

Following this, football clubs like Wolfsburg, Santos FC, West Ham United, Schalke 04, U.C. Sampdoria, Valencia CF, Manchester City, FC Dynamo Moscow, and AFC Ajax, all of which entered into the esports scene with teams and rosters of their own. This included rosters for games like FIFA 16, League of Legends, CSGO, Battlefield 4, Heroes of the Storm, Dota, Smite, and many more.

However, things went into high gear when in October of 2016, Paris Saint-Germain F.C (PSG), the French league champions at the time, partnered up with the WEBEDIA group. It was because of this, PSG entered the professional esports scene and finally acquired LGD, a Chinese Dota 2 team. This was massive as both PSG and LGD were prominent names in their own fields. And well, soon after the merger, PSG.LGD won its very first major event, the EPICENTER XL, a $1m tournament.

From this, we can surely say that in the years to come, we will be seeing many more partnerships like this as esports is now considered the next best thing—one which is adored more by the millennials.

