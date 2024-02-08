The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has taken action against tech giant Microsoft, alleging a breach of commitment regarding the autonomy of Activision Blizzard after Microsoft’s recent acquisition. This comes just a week after Microsoft’s announcement of significant layoffs within its gaming division, impacting nearly 2,000 employees. The FTC argues that these layoffs directly contradict Microsoft’s earlier assurances of allowing Activision Blizzard to operate independently post-merger.

FTC Calls for Temporary Halt to Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard

Filing a complaint in a federal appeals court, the FTC seeks a temporary pause on Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard as it delves deeper into potential antitrust violations. Despite Microsoft’s prior claims that the acquisition would entail no layoffs due to a lack of redundancies, the recent downsizing, especially affecting Activision Blizzard employees, contradicts these assertions according to the FTC.

Discrepancies Drive FTC’s Allegations

The FTC’s complaint hinges on Microsoft’s decision to lay off 1,900 employees across Activision Blizzard, ZeniMax, and Xbox, citing “areas of overlap” between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. This move, according to the FTC, undermines Microsoft’s promise of allowing the two entities to function independently post-merger. Such actions directly contradict Microsoft’s earlier statements during acquisition proceedings.

Antitrust Concerns Prompt FTC Action

While the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority greenlit Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the FTC remains unconvinced regarding its own antitrust concerns. The FTC’s ongoing challenge to the acquisition raises the possibility of Microsoft being compelled to divest all or part of Activision Blizzard. Moreover, the recent layoffs complicate the agency’s efforts to provide relief for affected employees in the aftermath of the acquisition.

Mounting Layoffs in the Tech Industry

Microsoft’s layoffs contribute to a wave of job cuts within the video game industry, a trend that has been gaining momentum in recent months. With an estimated 10,500 job losses in the video game sector in 2023 and an additional 6,000 in 2024, concerns about job security and industry stability are on the rise.

FTC Challenges Microsoft’s Acquisition Amidst Antitrust Debate

The FTC’s administrative complaint against Microsoft’s proposed merger with Activision Blizzard underscores the agency’s worry about potential anticompetitive practices in the gaming industry. Valued at $69 billion, Microsoft’s acquisition has sparked concerns about its ability to stifle competition in the gaming console market and its subscription and cloud-gaming services. The FTC’s actions shine a spotlight on the broader discussion surrounding government antitrust enforcement in the high-tech sector.

The FTC alleges that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard could enable it to suppress competition in the gaming console market and its growing subscription and cloud-gaming business. The agency withdrew the matter from adjudication in July 2023 but reinstated it in September of the same year. An evidentiary hearing is scheduled to commence 21 days after the district court’s decision in FTC v. Microsoft.

FTC Emphasizes Consumer Welfare in Antitrust Cases

Echoing concerns raised in other high-tech antitrust cases, the FTC stresses the importance of assessing whether alleged conduct harms consumers, not just competitors. Antitrust law traditionally focuses on consumer welfare, scrutinizing whether anticompetitive practices lead to higher prices, reduced output, or diminished innovation. Despite the benefits often seen in high-tech markets, the FTC remains vigilant in evaluating the impact of alleged violations on consumer welfare.

Debate Over Remedies in High-Tech Antitrust Cases

As the Microsoft case unfolds, discussions regarding potential remedies intensify. Suggestions range from breaking up the company to mandating access to its operating system technology. The FTC, alongside industry observers, closely monitors the proceedings, aiming to grasp the implications of potential remedies for consumer welfare and market competition. Amidst diverse opinions, the debate underscores the need for meticulously calibrated remedies that address established consumer harm while nurturing innovation and competition in high-tech industries.