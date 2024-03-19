London-based boutique distressed asset trading firm Attestor Ltd. has struck gold as the value of crypto assets obtained from Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange skyrocketed. The FTX bankruptcy trade turns into a legal showdown as Attestor Ltd. faces off against Lemma Technologies. Attestor’s legal team enters the fray, arguing for the fulfilment of the agreed-upon trade despite the surge in asset value. Reports from Bloomberg indicate that Attestor’s trades have become the talk of distressed investing circles, with profits soaring by staggering percentages – 50%, 100%, and even nearly 200%.

Opportunity Amid FTX Bankruptcy

With billions at stake, the FTX bankruptcy trade turns into a head-grabbing legal showdown. With the value of crypto assets surging, Attestor and other market players seized the opportunity to purchase distressed assets at bargain prices from Bankman-Fried’s clients seeking to recover their losses.

However, despite projections of investors receiving full refunds, Attestor’s hold on its share of the windfall faces uncertainty. The seller of one of the largest FTX accounts purchased by Attestor, an allegedly “obscure” Panamanian company called Lemma Technologies, has opted to retain the claim, at least for now.

Legal Battle Unfolds

Attestor’s legal team is embroiled in a legal battle in a New York court, arguing that Lemma’s reluctance demonstrates “seller’s remorse.” The price agreed upon with Lemma in June 2023 was $58 million, but the claim’s current value is expected to soar to $165 million. Stakeholders closely monitor developments as the FTX bankruptcy trade evolves into a complex legal dispute.

Lemma, the Panamanian firm, has yet to publicly address its stance or respond to Attestor’s lawsuit in New York. Attestor’s attorneys assert that Lemma will only honour the trade confirmations if compelled to do so by law.

Intrigue Surrounds Main Investor’s Legal Woes

With legal heavyweights on both sides, the FTX bankruptcy trade morphs into a high-stakes legal tug-of-war. Legal manoeuvres intensify as the FTX bankruptcy trade plunges deeper into the realm of legal scrutiny. Adding to the intrigue is the legal trouble faced by Lemma’s main investor, Junho Bang, in a separate case in Seoul, South Korea.

Bang stands accused of embezzling digital assets from the crypto-lender Haru Invest. As legal proceedings unfold, the resolution of these cases will significantly impact the parties involved and could shape the future dynamics of distressed investing in the crypto space.

