Future Apple iPhone may go “Portless” – Here is the proof

Apple released its first iPhones with fast wireless charging and MagSafe compatibility in 2020. Many people have speculated that Apple is working on a fully portless iPhone in the near future. With the release of the Apple Watch Series 7, it is now possible that Apple may release a portless iPhone in the near future, and the firm may even remove the charging connection and send the item in the box.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is the first model to be released without a hardware diagnostic port. Instead, the gadget use a high-frequency wireless interface to transfer data to and from a computer in order to diagnose the Apple Watch Series 7 and determine whether it requires repair.

We believe so, although many speculate that Apple will soon replace the lightning connector with a USB Type-C port. We think that Apple will continue to employ a lightning connector for charging and data syncing, or that the lightning port will be totally removed.

It should be noted that charging ports are among the most often repaired parts on a smartphone because they are utilized on a daily basis. The Apple iPhone’s lightning connector may be used to charge the smartphone as well as transfer data between two devices. However, in today’s world, it is primarily used to charge smartphones.

Most recent iPhones already enable wireless charging, with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series devices charging at 15W using MagSafe wireless chargers. Before ditching the wired charging connector, the firm will most likely improve wireless charging to avoid heating concerns.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is now the company’s most water and dust-resistant gadget, and it appears that Apple achieved this by eliminating the diagnostic connection. Given this advancement, future portless iPhones may also have improved water and dust resistance ratings.

As a result, Apple will no longer include even the charging cord, perhaps shrinking the size of the Apple iPhone even further. Don’t look for a portless iPhone next year or the year after. We may have to wait for at least four to five years before seeing the first portless iPhone.

