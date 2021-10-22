Belkin brings new accessories for Apple iPhone 13 and Apple iPhone 12 series

There are two sorts of iPhone users: those who want to show off their smartphone without a cover, and those who make sure the device is protected in every manner and stays in perfect shape for years.

If you fall into the second category, Belkin offers something for you. The firm unveils a slew of new accessories for the recently released Apple iPhone 13 line of handsets. Furthermore, some of these accessories are compatible with the iPhone 12 series.

Belkin Screen Protectors

Belkin has introduced new iPhone 13 screen covers. These screen protectors have an anti-microbial layer and do not impair the display’s visual quality. Furthermore, with every purchase, Belkin includes a complimentary screen guard applicator. Belkin screen protectors are available for the iPhone 13 small (Rs. 2,499), iPhone 13/iPhone 13 Pro (Rs. 2,999), and iPhone 13 Pro Max (Rs. 2,999). (Rs. 2,999). Because the screen size and notch size on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series change, these cannot be used with prior-generation iPhones and must be used with the identical model.

Belkin TWS

The BelkinTrue Wireless Earbuds, which are compatible with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 range of devices, are now available in India for Rs. 5,999. At the time of writing, the BelkinTrue Wireless Earbuds were available on Amazon for Rs. 1,999, and they have features like as an IPX5 rating, which makes them sweatproof.

The Belkin USB-C multimedia hub, which can be used with devices such as the 4th generation iPad, the recently introduced iPad mini, or the iPad Pro with a USB Type-C connection, is now available in India for Rs. 9,999. This may also be used with any laptop that supports USB-C data transmission.

Belkin Magnetic & MagSafe Accessories

Belkin has also released a slew of new magnetic accessories, including the Belkin Boost Charge Magnetic Wireless Charger Stand, which comes in a variety of colors and supports up to 7.5W of wireless charging on both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series of devices. In India, this device costs Rs. 3,999.

Likewise, the business has released the Boost Charge Magnetic Wireless Powerbank in black and white. This gadget is compatible with both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series and costs Rs. 4,499, making it less expensive than Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack.

Belkin AirTag Accessories

Belkin has also released two new AirTag accessories: the Belkin Secure Holder with keychain and the Belkin Secure Holder with strap, both of which are priced at Rs. 1,399 in India. All of these items will be accessible in India, and you should be able to get them at a reduced price during any sales season.

