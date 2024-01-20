In February 2024, PlayStation Plus subscribers in the Extra and Premium levels will no longer have access to ten titles. As part of their membership service, PS Plus Extra members get access to a variety of titles, while Premium users also receive certain extra bonuses.

Every month, Sony adds new games to the library, so the selection of games accessible to PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers is updated often. Earlier this month, the PlayStation Plus Extra roster for January 2024 was unveiled, confirming the arrival of Resident Evil 2, LEGO City Undercover, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition, and more on the service. In addition, Rally Cross, Legend of Mana, and Secret of Mana will be accessible to premium subscribers. Additionally, a handful of games depart PS Plus each month, and gamers now have additional details on the games that will be departing in February 2024.

The list of games that will be discontinued from PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in February 2024 has been confirmed by Sony in an updated section titled “Last chance to play” on the PlayStation Store. According to PlayStation Game Size, the following PS Plus games will no longer be available on the higher tiers: Lost Sphear, I Am Setsuna, Lost Words: Beyond the Page, Tacoma, Tekken 7, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Hue, Thomas Was Alone, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Oninaki, and Tacoma.

Games on PS Plus Will End in February 2024

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Hue

I am Setsuna

Lost Sphear

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Oninaki

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Tacoma

Tekken 7

Thomas Was Alone

Members will not be able to access these titles when they are taken out of the PS Plus library, so please be aware of that. Users may keep access to the monthly titles until their membership expires, which is a different feature from the free games that are offered to all PS Plus subscribers. Fans will have just a month to play these games, though, since it appears that they will be taken down on February 20.

Some notable games seem to be on this list; among the most popular games to depart PS Plus Extra and Premium next month are Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Tekken 7, and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown. In the future, it will be fascinating to see whether additional Resident Evil titles find their way to PS Plus. Nevertheless, the Resident Evil series fans may still play Resident Evil 2.

On January 16, the PS Plus Games Catalog went live with the whole list of titles for January 2024, which includes Just Cause 3, Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, Resident Evil 2, and more. Fourteen games will be added to the collection: nine will be in the Extra and Premium members’ only Games Catalog, and five will be in the Premium members’ only Classic Games Catalog.