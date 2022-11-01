Games24x7 establishes a fund for initial entrepreneurs worth Rs 400 crore

Games24x7, the dominant leader in online gaming, is establishing Games 24×7 Ventures, a Rs 400 billion investment fund, to investigate early-stage targets in the interactive entertainment industry.

The fund will invest in start-ups that complement the company’s primary business divisions.

Games24x7, funded by Tiger Global and runs websites including RummyCircle and My11Circle, raised $75 million at the beginning of this year at a $2.5 billion valuation.

Rahul Tewari, chief financial officer, stated that the company would use its own balance sheet to fund the new investment vehicle.

Tewari stated, “This is a long-term commitment over the next five years to partner with emerging companies and entrepreneurs and supports them not only with capital but also with our operating expertise and a unique way of scaling up our operations in a very disciplined manner while maintaining unit economics.”

According to him, the industry might be disrupted by technologies like 5G, and immersive entertainment. This will change how customers interact with brands.

We can support younger companies operationally because we understand the Indian market and have proprietary technologies and goods consumers want. He continued that we have outstanding capabilities in data science, marketing automation, and product creation.

To build a sports technology conglomerate, rival Dream Sports, which oversees the Dream11 platform, established a corporate venture arm with a $250 million corpus last year. In addition, to wager on early-stage entrepreneurs in sports, gaming, and fitness technologies, Dream Capital was established.

“Diversification is happening – operational diversification is underway on the platform, but this fund will not deliver it because it will be a vehicle for making minority investments. We will benefit by accessing new business models and learning about emerging technologies and products in the space. Diversification will not happen through this fund; that will happen through M&As,” Tewari said.

Gaming Regulations of Games24x7

In a recent report, a high-level inter-ministerial council called for establishing a unified law and a regulating authority to categorize online games as either skill-based or chance-based.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council’s Law Committee, which is debating the taxation of online gaming. It believes that a clear explanation of “games of chance” and “games of skill” is essential before choosing how to tax online gaming and betting. It was reported on Tuesday by a news panel.

India has 433 million online gamers in the financial year (FY) 2021, which is projected to rise to 657 million by the fiscal year (FY) 2025, according to a KPMG analysis.

In FY21, the online gaming sector generated revenues of Rs 13,600 crore, of which Rs 6,020 crore came from casual players. By FY25, this is projected to rise to Rs 29,000 crore, with Rs 16,900 crore coming from casual gamers.