Gamezop raises Rs 32 Cr in Series A funding round

Gamezop, a Delhi based a multi-game platform has now secured Series A funding round of INR 32 crore from the Velo Partners, FJ Labs, and BITKRAFT Ventures.

Gamezop is started by the Yashash Agarwal (CEO), and Gaurav Agarwal in the year 2015. It licenses HTML5 games from developers and embeds them in the popular apps, which includes the Grofers, InMobi, MX Player, PhonePe, ShareChat, Myntra, enabling users of these apps to play games casually for cash.

Co-founder Gaurav said that the company’s target is to be on 5,000 apps by 2021. “At current levels, our revenue numbers are expected to grow five to six times in the next 12 months. We are also exploring other formats of real money gaming as well as free-to-play gaming. With the present user base of 34 million monthly active users, we have the numbers to test any new gaming format and analysing results quickly,” he added.