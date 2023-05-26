Gamium Launching the World’s First Identity and Financial Protocol, Didit

With the current digital landscape lacking a unified identity system, there is a growing need for more reliable and secure authentication and verification methods.

The lack of a unified identity system has resulted in multiple siloed platforms that can be confusing and time-consuming for users, making it difficult for businesses to establish trust, prevent fraud, and protect sensitive information.

Against this backdrop, a new technology startup Gamium is building digital identity and metaverse solutions for individuals, businesses, and developers. The company has two types of digital products: Genesis, a social platform that will allow users to live and create a wide variety of experiences, and Didit, the world’s largest interoperable identity and financial protocol.

An Intro to Didit: A Digital Passport

Gamium has just launched Didit, with which the idea is to give control back to users and help usher in a post-password internet.

Didit is the world’s first identity and financial protocol to revolutionize online interactions by enhancing security and streamlining the user experience. It’s like a digital passport that helps users navigate the internet more efficiently, allowing them to maintain a single identity across different websites and apps.

Users’ Digital Identity, or “digital twin,” contains their personal data, online behavior, preferences, and financial assets. With Didit, users can securely and privately share their identity, improving the online experience.

Designed for compatibility, Didit is easy to integrate with any web platform and applications, utilizing several APIs for seamless integration and execution of identity and financial operations.

While several identity solutions have emerged in recent years, most of them are closed systems, resulting in fragmentation and friction. In contrast, the Didit protocol is wallet agnostic, and any user who can perform a valid digital signature can develop their identity and participate in the network.

This product is the brainchild of twin brothers Alberto Rosas and Alejandro Rosas, experts in blockchain and the digital identity field. The Rosas twins believe that businesses should optimize for their users’ best experience and that users should be able to choose the platform and wallet that best fits their needs.

How Does this Revolutionary Solution Work?

Didit is the identity layer of the internet. It enables any application to be Web3 compliant by facilitating the connection of the user’s digital identity to all applications.

This is achieved by having the user just connect their digital wallet to the application and perform a digital signature, which will transfer their data and perform financial transactions on any application. And during the entire process, users will retain complete control over their data and financials, creating an easier and more enjoyable browsing experience.

Moreover, users won’t have to remember multiple passwords or undergo lengthy onboarding processes. They can easily share data between different websites and applications, make instant payments, and enjoy improved user experience.

For businesses, this product comes with easy identification of users, access to user data, and flexible and instant payments.

This way, Didit will enable businesses to identify their users with just one click, providing a level of certainty and security previously impossible. Companies will be able to significantly reduce the risk of fraud and streamline their onboarding process to save time and resources.

The Internet’s Identity Crisis: Pitfalls for Businesses & Users

Today, the internet has become an integral part of our lives. On top of it, the rise of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies is making it really difficult to differentiate between humans and bots on the internet.

However, the lack of a reliable and unified identity system is creating a variety of unnecessary problems not only for users but also businesses.

Without a unified identity system, every internet user remains anonymous, leading to challenges such as managing passwords, internet fraud, barriers in integrating financial systems, and unsatisfactory user experiences.

For businesses, these problems emerge as unauthorized use of credit or debit data, long settlements, social fraud in the form of bots, ad fraud, impersonation, spam, phishing attacks, and data breaches.

Other types of fraud that can manifest include account takeover, affiliate fraud, auction fraud, BIN attack, bonus abuse, bot attacks, carding, card cloning/skimming, clean fraud, friendly fraud, identity fraud, identity theft, matched betting, multi-accounting, promo abuse, reshipping that leads to financial losses, a loss of trust and credibility, and a drain on productivity and resources.

For users, these problems arise in the form of multiple passwords and login methods to remember, lengthy and repetitive onboarding processes, lack of interoperability, and poor user experience for payments that cause frustration, inconvenience, and a disconnected and disjointed browsing experience.

As technologies such as AI and the metaverse become more prevalent, these problems will only continue to grow. In the coming years, CAPTCHAs and other security measures can essentially become completely useless.

Adopting the metaverse will also require a universal identification system to create a more social and frictionless internet experience. This is where the revolutionary new identity and financial protocol Didit comes into the picture. It empowers users to effortlessly authenticate, transfer data, and complete financial transactions within any application with a single click on their preferred digital wallet.

Leading the Movement to Transform Human Digital Interactions

At the helm of this transforming digital identity space are the twin brothers Alberto and Alejandro Rosas, co-CEOs and co-founders of the startup Gamium. With Didit, the brothers are leading a movement to transform human digital interactions.

At just 26 years of age, the brothers invented a system allowing any user on the Internet to have a digital identity with global reach.

Their passion for science and computing, coupled with their educational background in mathematics, artificial intelligence, data processing, and logical reasoning, have these two entrepreneurs best positioned to solve the critical issue of user identification plaguing the rapidly changing and growing hyper-connected digital world.

Alberto and Alejandro’s extensive knowledge of blockchain and professional expertise in AI development, combined with the discovery that many of the Internet’s current problems have a common root in the lack of user identification, led them to research and explore interoperable and decentralized identity.

The result was Gamium, a new Internet with an identity layer, which is much more connected and secure and where the user has total control of their data.

Now, with the launch of Didit, Gamium is providing a simple yet effective and interoperable solution that benefits both users and businesses.

The Solution to Overcoming the Internet’s Identity Crisis is Here

Didit revolutionizes how we think about digital identity, paving the way for a more interconnected and secure digital world.

The protocol has abstracted all the complexity of the solution while being fully compliant with EU regulations. It further utilizes a few APIs for seamless integration and execution of any identity and financial operations. It offers SDKs that allow applications to integrate the protocol with minimal code modifications to simplify integration.

This seamless process begins when a user creates a Didit account using their preferred signing device, such as a digital wallet. Upon their first interaction with Didit, a Digital Identity is automatically generated. With this in place, users can selectively share their information as needed.

Didit is at the forefront of the digital identity space. While simple, Didit is a powerful protocol that empowers users to effortlessly authenticate, transfer data, and complete financial transactions within any application using just one click on their preferred digital wallet.

