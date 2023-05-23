General Motors confirms All-Electric Cadillac Escalade IQ

According to reports, General Motors, the American automotive company, is in the process of developing an all-electric variant of their luxury full-size SUV, the Cadillac Escalade. This upcoming model, named the Escalade IQ, will be joining Cadillac’s lineup of electric vehicles, which already includes the Celestiq sedan and the Lyriq SUV.

While specific details about the new Escalade IQ are currently limited, it is anticipated to make a substantial impact in the luxury electric car market. The Cadillac Escalade, renowned as one of General Motors’ largest and biggest moneymaker vehicles, commenced production in 1998.

Cadillac officially confirmed the name of its upcoming electric model, the Escalade IQ, putting an end to earlier speculations that arose when GM trademarked the names “Escalade IQ” and “Escalade IQL” in 2021.

To provide a glimpse of what’s to come, Cadillac also released a teaser image showcasing a close-up view of the electric model’s badge. This announcement adds to the anticipation surrounding the highly awaited Escalade IQ.

In a report by the Detroit Free Press earlier this year, it was confirmed by Cadillac’s vice president that three new electric models from Cadillac are set to make their debut in 2023. The Escalade IQ is one of the initial offerings among these three upcoming electric vehicles, generating considerable excitement among automotive enthusiasts and customers.

Escalade IQ on GM’s Ultium Platform

Eric Stafford from Car and Driver reported that the Cadillac Escalade IQ is expected to utilize GM’s Ultium battery technology. Drawing parallels with the GMC Hummer EV SUV, it is speculated that the Escalade IQ might feature a battery capacity of approximately 177 kWh.

GM is set to extensively utilize its Ultium battery technology across its current and upcoming lineup of electric vehicles. This battery technology will be employed in various models, such as the Chevy Equinox EV, Silverado, and even the GMC Hummer EV.

The car will probably be equipped with three electric motors, generating 830 horsepower or potentially even more. Given its size and features, it is highly likely that the Escalade IQ will exceed four tons in weight, as is customary for vehicles of its class.

Additionally, there have been rumors suggesting that the unveiling of the Escalade IQ could potentially take place later this year. While the gasoline-powered Escalade currently has a starting price of over $80,000, it is anticipated that the Escalade IQ, being an electric luxury vehicle, will likely carry a higher price tag.

Considering the GMC Hummer EV’s starting price of $111,000, it is reasonable to expect the Escalade IQ to be positioned at a similarly elevated price point or potentially even higher, reflecting its premium status and advanced electric technology.

The announcement of the Escalade IQ arrives amidst a growing trend of EV manufacturers preparing to introduce SUV electric vehicles. The demand for SUV EVs is steadily increasing in the United States, making it a particularly opportune time for Cadillac to join the market with their electric Escalade offering.

Comments

comments