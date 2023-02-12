Get Up to Rs. 43,000 Off on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus; Limited Time Offer

In honour of Valentine’s Week, Apple’s flagship series, which consists of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, is currently reduced. The beginning pricing for the September 2022 release of the iPhone 14 series was Rs. 79,990. Customers in India who are interested in purchasing an iPhone 14 model can take advantage of a significant discount on the launch price, reducing the actual beginning price to just Rs. 42,000. The total discount is calculated after applying all offers, including back card offers and fast cashback offers.

The newest offer on the iPhone 14 series has been released by iVenus, a third-party authorised retail seller for Apple products. For a limited time, the online retailer’s website is offering the series’ plain iPhone 14 for an effective net price of Rs. 37,900. The deal consists of an Rs. 8,000 instant shop discount at iVenus and an Rs. 4,000 cashback offer on HDFC Bank cards.

Checkout for iPhone 14 plus

The base 128GB storage model of the iPhone 14 has an online listing price in India of Rs. 79,900. Customers can also group together and take advantage of a bonus and old phone exchange value of up to Rs 30,000. According to the website of authorised third-party retail vendor iVenus, the combined store discount, card and EMI cashback, old phone exchange value reduction, and exchange bonus bring the total discount applied to the smartphone up to Rs. 42,000, or more than 50%.

The iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, is offered at the same bank offers as the iPhone 14 and has an effective net price of Rs. 46,990, which includes Rs. 9,000 iVenus discounts. Last year, Apple’s A15 Bionic SoC, a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 1200nits of peak brightness, and compatibility with Dolby Vision were all introduced in India as part of the iPhone 14.

The phone was introduced with a few small improvements

In the final quarter of 2022, the Apple iPhone 14 was introduced with a few small improvements over its predecessor. The launch of a new iPhone has consistently been a hot issue in the tech community due to the brand’s popularity as one of the most well-known international flagship smartphone manufacturers.

However, the topic of whether or not this iPhone is a wise choice is something that many smartphone users are pondering as the debut of the new iPhone approaches, in line with recent patterns.

The Apple iPhone 14’s design is not particularly innovative when compared to earlier details because it is nearly identical to the iPhone 13, including the notch. However, it features a sturdy aluminium and glass shell, which is rather appealing. It also includes IP68 water resistance and a resilient and strong glass back