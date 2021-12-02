Ghostrunner Project_Hel DLC gets a 2022 release date

Ghostrunner Project_Hel DLC is slated to launch on PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch, Amazon Luna, and PC on January 27, 2022, for $ 14.99, but eager fans can sign up for a chance to enter the first private beta version. GhostrunnerProject_Hel will fetch$14.99 and will add six new story objectives with new antagonists and villains, a new playable character from the base game, and six new tracks from electronic musician Daniel Deluxe. Publisher 505 Games revealed recently that Ghostrunner will get the theProject_Hel DLC expansion, adding a new playable character and new missions to Ghostrunner.

Games, 3D fields, and Slipgate Ironworks are about to land on Project_Hel, an extension of the first-person cyberpunk action Ghostrunner, which has sold millions of copies and will land on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 on January 27, 2022, Switch, Luna and PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG).

This will be much earlier than anticipated, as this new DLC will be available on all platforms on January 27, 2022, at a cost of14.99 euros. Now, its creators are preparing their first wonderful downloadable content, which will include a new story with its own levels, enemies, final bosses, weapons, etc. In a cyberpunk action game that has sold millions of copies, a new character Hel, originally one of the original game’s bosses, descends from the Tower of Dharma in a bloody mission.

The DLC will introduce a new playable character Hel, who was one of the villains of Ghostrunner. She is more combat-oriented and will be able to survive one more hit than the main game hero. In DLC Project_Hel, She will be a combat character designed for “new players and veterans” and will have his own skill development system. The DLC will include 6 missions and will accompany Hel as she descends from the Dharma Tower, a huge skyscraper also present in Ghostrunner, where the rest of humanity lives. In addition to Project_Hel, Ghostrunner will receive a free vacation on December 7th, which will include the Run of the Rudolphs and the swords of the Boon, the Solstice katana, and the blade of Nini’s Wonderland.

The recently announced DLC will be released in January, and then closed beta before release. According to an IGN exclusive report, Ghostrunner will release an important new DLC expansion pack in early 2022. Announcing it as the “Final DLC” last week, the developers of Ghostrunner announced new content, confirming that it is a DLC focused on the story of important characters in the base game. Another new game mode and a couple of Vanity add-ons will be added in the summer for you to dress up your hero. The expansion will also include new bosses, enemies, and six new music tracks.

It turns out Ultimate DLC was Project_Hel, the next story-driven DLC in which players would control Hel, one of the game’s bosses. Interestingly, Project_Hel was intended to be a small DLC release, but according to 505 has evolved into a “full Ghostrunner experience.” To celebrate the upcoming holidays, update Jack’s appearance in the original on December 7th with this free Festive Sword and Gloves Pack. This will carry Rudolphs Run and Boon sword skins, Solstice katana, Nini Wonderland blade; and matching gloves. Ghostrunner will also receive a new free cosmetic set to play during the holidays.

If you are ready to jump, invade, and glide in the space and cyberspace of Ghostrunner, order Ghostrunner from the Microsoft Store for Xbox now. It will get you the Xbox Series X version upgrade at no extra cost. The next-gen version of the game comes with come with graphics and performance updates thanks to updated hardware including HDR post-processing, ray tracing, and 3D audio.

This DLC allows players to control Hel as she makes her way through six new situations with numerous new opponents and villains. Players will also find that Hel has its own skill development system and has new enemies and foes to use against. Hel can run on walls, soar in neon cityscapes, and traverse six levels to the music of electronic musician Daniel Deluxe. Hell is a fighting character designed for “new players and veterans” and has its own character development system.

There are six missions in total inProject_Hel, and the scope was initially intended for this Ghostrunner DLC has been made to be something much larger. One More Level is also developing Ghostrunner 2 which as of now has no official release date. If you like it, a private beta will be launched this year so that you can play Ghostrunner DLC as soon as possible.