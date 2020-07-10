GigIndia secured Rs 7.3 Cr In Pre-Series A funding round

GigIndia, a Pune based technology startup with a focus on gig economy jobs, has secured INR 7.3 crore in a Pre-Series A funding round backed by the Incubate Fund India with participation from the Beyond Next Ventures.

The startup which had earlier secured two seed rounds of funding also saw the participation of existing angel investors – former TCS CEO, S Ramadorai; Kiran Deshpande – former CEO of Tech Mahindra; Ravi Nigam, former MD & Co-founder of Tasty Bite Eatables; and Shashank Deshpande, Co-founder of Clarice Technologies.

The startup, as of now, has plans to use the new funding in the areas of team, technology, and brand building.

On the investment into GigIndia, Nao Murakami, Founder & General Partner – Incubate Fund India, said, “Gig work platforms provide massive opportunities for workers, and give flexibility and efficiency for corporates. Hence, it has emerged rapidly across the world. However, in fast-growing and diverse countries like India, quality control of outputs is always an issue. GigIndia is solving this issue by standardising the quality of outputs through highly automated processes enabled by tech.

“We have 750,000+ screened, trained workforce across 200+ cities in India. With our technology, we are able to train and manage the workforce at scale to drive results for large enterprises. The enterprises only pay for results and not for workforce deployed,” said Sahil Sharma, Co-founder of GigIndia.