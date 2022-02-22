Global stocks hit 3-week lows amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

A gauge of global stocks fell and government debt prices rose on Friday after hopes that diplomacy might resolve the Ukraine crisis faded on news Russian-backed separatists were evacuating residents from breakaway regions in the country’s east.

Futures on the Dow Jones fell 0.4%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.6%, while those on the Nasdaq lost 1.1% as of 9:40 a.m. ET. The major US stock markets are closed Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

Ukraine dismissed Russia’s statement, saying not a single one of its soldiers had been killed and none had entered Russian territory on Monday morning. US officials have previously described Russia’s reports of military incursions by Ukraine as “false flags” to create an excuse for it to invade its neighbor.

Dollar Index

The dollar rebounded and the safe-haven Swiss franc rose as a mood that had improved on news late on Thursday that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken would meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov next week darkened again.

The dollar index, a measure of the greenback to six major trading currencies, rose 0.301%, while the euro against the franc fell 0.19%. The two currencies often are recipients of a flight to safety during times of crisis.

But the uncertainty surrounding the situation, as Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists, traded fire in eastern Ukraine. They added to investor worries, prompting the sell-off to accelerate in late afternoon trade.

Technology and communication firms led the declines, which touched most sectors on the S&P 500 and pushed the Dow to its steepest daily percentage fall since 30 Nov.

Oil futures fell more than 2%, and US officials held discussions with Saudi Arabia about a “collaborative approach” to managing potential market pressures stemming from a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the White House said.

The consumer staples sector was one of the few exempt from the declines, lifted by Walmart. The discount giant rose 4% after it reported strong holiday sales. The executives said they expected more shoppers to turn to it as concerns about the rising cost of living increase. Meanwhile, some assets considered less risky gained, with gold rising to an eight-month high.