Google Cloud Has Introduced ‘Open Saves’ An Open-Source Storage For Game Developers

Google Cloud has announced the launch of Open Saves, an open-source cloud-based platform for game developers and game publishers.

This allows developers to design, experiment, and experiment more flexibly and reduce project risk by playing through gameplay faster and bringing managed solutions to the market for online games. By building their existing strategic relationship, Improbable and Google Cloud will work together to improve the solution and reduce costs and risks for multiplayer game developers. Partners will also work together to help Google Cloud customers create multiplayer games to explore how they can reduce some of their risks and speed up iteration, testing, and improvements to gameplay.

Spatial OS leverages the virtually unlimited computing power of the cloud to seamlessly distribute game worlds and gaming systems across multiple core servers. With a multi-server architecture, developers can build huge experimental virtual worlds that are shared by thousands of players simultaneously, such as action-packed, sessions – based on Battle Royale experiences. Spatial OS integrates with the Google Compute Engine to provide game developers with more reliability, less risk, and higher performance.

Expanding the range of integrated tools helps developers create great games with the tools of their choice. Open Match, an open-source, customizable framework developed by Google Cloud and Unity, has been added to Improbable. The option to integrate Open Match into the native match-making service of SpatialOS increases the ability to quickly and accurately match players and compare them with players with equivalent abilities.

Locally stored data can be stored in the cloud, giving users access to their files wherever they are on any device. Google Drive has introduced Open Saves, a new open-source cloud storage app for game developers.

