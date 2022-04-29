Google to Construct Their Largest Headquarters Outside USA in Hyderabad

Google is one of the largest tech companies in the world. The multinational company, on 28th of April, Thursday, came out to say that they have started the construction of their largest campus outside of the United States of America, which will be situated in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The entire area is set to span an area of 3 million square feet and it will be situated in the Gachibowli information technology park. The company also released the architecture of the massive office 3 years ago back in 2019.

K.T. Rama Rao, the Information Technology minister of Telangana said that he was over the moon to be able to get Google of all companies to set up their largest campus outside of their home country.

The building has a beautiful, sleek and innovative design.

The design was unveiled by Rama Rao has he said that he is extremely happy that Google has chosen to sink its feet into the soil of Hyderabad constructing such a unique and beautiful building keeping sustainability in its core that will be a landmark not only for the company but even for the city for decades to come. The talent is Hyderabad is currently booming and it having Google set up in the city will do great for the company and the people.

Originally, the deal was worth Rs.1000 crores for an area of 2 million square feet, but they soon expanded it to 3 million square feet.

Google is already in Hyderabad in the Kondapur area but they felt the need to expand as that headquarters currently employs only around 7,000 people. The new campus will be able employ more than double which will be a great boost for the employment opportunities for the people in Telangana and the nation as a whole.

Google and the government have signed a plethora of memorandum of understandings as well as they are set to work together to offer scholarships and bonds to for the local youth, provide a helping hand to the female entrepreneurs and work hard in providing modern equipment to various government schools all across the state.

Google has had a stronghold in Hyderabad ever since they came to India and they are just looking to strengthen that.

A massive tech company like google that has revolutionized every industry it has touched coming to India will only do wonders for the massive talent that the country has produced over the past few years.