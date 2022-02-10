Google discontinues software support for two of its Pixel smartphones

According to 9to5Google, Google has released a new software update for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones, which is the company’s most recent improvement. The Pixel 3 series is no longer eligible for Android version upgrades or security patches, according to Google’s support website.

Google Drops Android Updates for Pixel 3XL and Pixel 3

Google had planned to give updates until October of last year, but the corporation moved ahead and did so. Google did the same with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones. The firm, on the other hand, announced the new software upgrade in November and made it accessible in February this year.

It includes the most current February security patch. Furthermore, Android 12 was the most recent significant Android OS upgrade for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The Google Pixel 3 series initially appeared in 2018.

In India, this was Google’s final premium smartphone release. People in India would not be able to test any of Google’s new flagships after 2018. Smartphones such as the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5 were never made available in India. Last year’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL were not even present.

Google slowly taking software support for its older Pixel devices

Google debuted the Pixel 4a smartphone in India last year, aiming at consumers searching for mid-range premium phones. According to the leaks thus far, Google will bring the Pixel 6a to India in the next months.

The last software update for the Google Pixel 3a will be in May, and upgrades for the Google Pixel 4 series will end in October. Pixel 5 owners should be aware that software upgrades will be accessible until October 2023.

Regarding current Pixel phones, Google has previously disclosed a list of devices that will continue to receive software upgrades in the coming months.

The Pixel 6 will be eligible for Android updates and security patches until October 2024, however, the Pixel 5a 5G will be eligible just until August 2024. Google will no longer support the Pixel 4a after November 2023. (5G).

Conclusion:

Well, it’s a fact that Google has been backing up with updates for its older Pixel devices. But, just like Apple, even Google has been among those tech giants who provided support for software for their smartphone lineup.

