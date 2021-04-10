Google Officially Confirmed Its New Pixel 5A 5G To Launch This Year, More Details Inside

Google Pixel 5a 5G’s launch was confirmed, having reportedly rejected it due to supply constraints. In rejecting the rumor that the Pixel 5a 5G would be available later this year, Google released its announcement. The new Pixel smartphone should be a medium-size choice. Yet Google would most likely have a top-of-the-range pixel flagship. This model can be referred to as Pixel 6 — the Pixel 5 successor.

“Not canceled is pixel 5a 5G. It will be available in the US and Japan later this year and will be revealed when the phone was launched last year, “A Google spokesman said, 9to5Google, and several other publications have posted.

Previously, Android Central quoted two separate reports stating that the entire Pixel 5a has been canceled. The cancellation was also alleged by a tweet of tipster Jon Prosser, which gave extra weight to the rumor due to a chip deficiency.

Bad news. “Barbet” (Pixel 5A) has been canceled. 😞 I’m told it’s due to the chip shortage, and as of this morning, it’s not moving forward. Pixel 4A and 4A 5G will continue to be sold throughout 2021. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 9, 2021

Google Pixel 5a – Not Cancelled?

Just a couple of hours after the 5a online cancellation rumor, Google had to step in to disprove rumors. A Google spokesman said that “pixel 5a 5G is not canceled. The company released an official statement. It will be released in the USA and Japan later this year and will be available in line with when a series phone [Pixel] was launched last year.”

Now, Prosser did not say whether it has been canceled for all or any sector. However, Google has announced that the system will only come later this year. The U.S. and Japan, which are deceptive headlines for many die-hard Pixel lovers, are limited to this.

Google Pixel 5a – Expected Specification

As far as Pixel 5a are concerned, it is really close to Pixel 4a 5G last year. With a 6.2-inch FullHD+ OLED punch pad on the front, the unit has the very same design.

A square double camera setup and a fingerprint sensor are located in the back. The unit loads over a USB Type-C Port and also packs a 3.5mm headset on the ground.

There is actually no question whether, without much effort, Google can move the same cameras. We don’t know the chipset under the hood at the moment, either.

With the 5nm Snapdragon 780G chipset launch, however, this processor can be used in both Pixel 5a 5G and Pixel 6. The Snapdragon 765G, like OnePlus Nord, is fitted with Pixel 4a 5G for people who are unidentified.

Well, if you hoped for legitimacy in this article, Google confirms that Pixel 5a 5G will not be launched in India. Does this mean that this year India won’t have a new pixel phone launch? If this is so, Google Pixel is deceitful and stocks fans who are looking for Android on the country’s 5G powered Pixel 4a successor.

