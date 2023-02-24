Google One subscribers, including iPhone users, will now have access to Magic Eraser.

Google revealed that the Magic Eraser characteristic, which debuted with the Pixel 6 and attempted to instantaneously remove unwanted parts of a picture, will no longer be unique phones with its custom chips. It will be available to Google One subscriptions who use the Google File browser on Android or iOS, as well as “all Pixel users,” beginning on Thursday. Magic Eraser, as well as the “Camouflage” function, which allows you to desaturate conceivably confusing background objects rather than deleting them entirely, will be included with any Google One plan. If you already have a Pixel, you won’t need a plan to get it.

Google suggests it will also add editing features such as an HDR effect for videos including exclusive collage publisher styles for Google One and Pixel subscribers. According to Google, it may be a few weeks before everyone has access to the new image editing characteristics. This isn’t the first time Google has added features to One — premium subscribers also get direct exposure to a VPN service that’s compatible with computers, iPhones, and Android phones. In addition, subscribers now have access to additional photo editing features such as color focus as well as smart suggestions.

The feature was previously only available on phones equipped with the company’s Tensor processors, but it is now available in the basic Cloud Storage for Android and iOS app.

GOOGLE ONE SUBSCRIPTION

Google One is a subscription service that provides you with additional storage space to use throughout Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. Furthermore, with Google One, you receive extra advantages and can share your subscription with your family. Because the way you use Google Drive remains unchanged, you won’t have to worry about giving up or transferring anything.

When you terminate your subscription, your Google One storage and benefits will remain. You can use them till the end of the pay period. You will destroy all of your benefits at that point.

HOW TO USE MAGIC ERASER ON GOOGLE?

After you’ve chosen a photo, go to the bottom and tap Edit. If Magic Eraser is not listed as one of the suggested tools by Google, go to the Tools category and then Magic Eraser. The Pixel will scan the image and highlight suggestions for you to delete.

Google Photos assists us in making the most of your photos and videos by making them simple to find, organize, edit, and share. And, in recent years, they have added AI-powered editing tools, such as Magic Eraser, to the latest Pixel phones