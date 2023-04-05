Google partners with blockchain firms to boost Web3 innovation

Google, one of the world’s largest tech companies, has been very proactive about the blockchain industry. This is evident as Celo, an L1 blockchain protocol, partners with Google Cloud in an attempt to boost the startup’s sustainability. As Google partners with blockchain firms, the startups will get resources and support from the tech giant to build Web3 applications that are useful as well as not bad for the environment.

Google is proactively working with blockchain companies

Celo recently posted a blog where it talked about its partnership with Google and some of its key areas of focus. These were reducing energy usage of the protocol and cutting down the carbon footprint, among others. The company will be taking advantage of Google’s cloud computing hardware and software to achieve this. The tech giant will be giving these services to Celo at a reduced rate, allowing them to make full use of the technology and scale their Web3 application.

Google’s core team will also be helping Celo’s founders in something called the Residence program that aims to help and support early-stage startups. Apart from this direct partnership, Google is also planning to participate in the Virtual Celo camp accelerator that will help other startups that are launched on their platform.

The head of Web3 at Google, Richard Windmann, said, “Working with Celo and the Web3 startup community, we look forward to driving forward Google Cloud’s vision of enabling secure, scalable, and sustainable innovation through technology.”

The tech giant doesn’t want to fall behind in innovation

Google has been very supportive of blockchain and cryptocurrencies for many years now. They have been working on multiple projects to see what sticks on the wall. In 2019, the company also partnered with Chainalysis to bring improved data support and security to crypto firms. At the same time, it aimed to help the authorities to prevent money laundering and withhold the law.

In the future, if Google is able to make it big in blockchain, it might become one of the largest players and innovators in the industry. That’s because Google is the core of today’s internet, everyone uses it, and this is an advantage, not every company has.

