Google Pixel 7 Pro Case Leaked Online showing Pixel 6 alike Design

The Pixel 7 series has been the subject of several leaks in the past. We’ve had a peek of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro’s design, which suggests it will be identical to the Pixel 6 series. More proof verifying this information has now surfaced in the form of leaked Pixel 7 Pro case pictures. Here’s a peek at it.

Back Cases Leaked For Google Pixel 7 Pro Online

A recent article by TechGoing shed light on the Pixel 7 Pro’s likely case photos. According to the photos, the Pixel 7 Pro will borrow design elements from its predecessor, including a camera visor on the back panel and a punch-hole screen in the front. The display is almost certainly curved.

However, the rear camera housings look to be larger. While the cover does not reveal the rear panel, we may assume it to be dual-tone, similar to the Pixel 6 series. In terms of ports and buttons, the power button and volume controls are visible on the right side of the phone, while the left side is empty. The bottom section has a USB Type-C connector as well as the speaker grille.

There is a potential that the standard Pixel 7 will have the same design. However, there may be minor variances between the two. In terms of specifications, not much is known as of yet. However, reports say that the Pixel 7 Pro will include a 6.7-inch or 6.8-inch AMOLED curved display with 120Hz refresh rate support and maybe an in-display fingerprint scanner.

There might be three back cameras, including the primary lens, an ultra-wide lens, and a portrait lens. The phone (including the Pixel 7) is anticipated to be powered by the unnamed next-generation Tensor processor, which has previously been speculated. Other facts remain hidden beneath the veil. In terms of availability, Google may release the Pixel 7 range in the coming months, but no specific date has been set.

Other rumored details about Google Pixel 7 Pro

Generally, these “phone in a case” representations are created by various case makers, who are provided the precise measurements of incoming devices in advance, as well as certain key data for the construction of a case – such as the placements of buttons and camera islands, and so on.

So, as the CAD-based renderings previously shown, the camera visor on the rear is here to stay, according to these fresh photos. It wasn’t a one-time occurrence for the Pixel 6 family. The Pixel 7 Pro’s whole appearance is strikingly similar to its predecessor, right down to the curved screen, triple back camera system, and location of the LED flash.

