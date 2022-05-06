OnePlus Nord 2T powered with Dimensity 1300 launched officially

OnePlus has already stated that it would release a slew of Nord phones this year, and to that end, the firm has quietly launched the speculated OnePlus Nord 2T in Europe. This is the first phone to use the recently released MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, and it has several improvements over last year’s Nord 2.

What does OnePlus Nord 2T feature?

The OnePlus Nord 2T has been discovered sold on AliExpress, featuring a Nord 2-like design but larger camera housings at the back. These would be housed in a rectangular camera hump, with a punch-hole screen on the front.

The listing shows a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

This is comparable to the Nord 2. As previously stated, the Nord 2 is powered by a Dimensity 1300 SoC, which is a successor to the Dimensity 1200 that powered the Nord 2. This is complemented by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There are no additional RAM+Storage configurations listed in the listing.

The Nord 2T has a triple rear-camera configuration, which includes a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP B&W sensor. There’s also a 32MP selfie camera. The photography section is likewise comparable to that of the phone’s predecessor.

The OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by a 4,500mAh battery that, like the OnePlus 10 Pro, enables 80W fast charging. This is a huge improvement over the Nord 2’s 65W fast charging capability.

It is powered by OxygenOS 12.1, which is based on Android 12. Face Unlock, Bluetooth version 5.2, and other features are supported by the smartphone. The Nord 2T is available in green and grey.

Launched pricing for OnePlus Nord 2T

According to the AliExpress website, the OnePlus Nord 2T is $399 and is available for shipment to India as well. However, you should be aware that OnePlus has not yet made the Nord 2T official, and it is advisable to wait for OnePlus to reveal further information about this. We will keep you updated when more information becomes available.

