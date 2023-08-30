Google Pixel 8 Pro with Circular Pill Camera Design Image Leaked

Let’s put the excitement around the Apple iPhone 15 series introduction to one side and concentrate on the Google Pixel 8, the company’s new flagship for the year. Google particularly caught the attention of fans with the leak of its top-tier flagship, the Pixel 8 Pro.

With this latest leak, the trend of revealing leaked hardware specifications associated with the next Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone continues.

Many thanks to Android Setting for their recent disclosure of several excellent leaks on this forthcoming premium flagship. Let’s look at the most recent rumors regarding this next flagship smartphone.

Google Pixel 8 Pro Latest Leaks with Image Leaked Online

A fantastic combination of features comes with the Google Pixel 8 Pro. In the leaked photo from Android Settings, a man is carrying what appears to be the top-tier Pixel 8 Pro in Porcelain color options.

In addition to this, we also have the alt-description of this image which reads, “A person takes a call on a Pixel 8 Pro phone in Porcelain,” perhaps making it quite clear that the new Pixel 8 Pro in the leaked image resembles the leaked rendered graphics as well.

Speaking more specifically about the Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone, it has been reported that this new flagship would also include the same old design, which includes a glossy finish on the back and a bar design with the rear camera mounted horizontally.

Speaking further about this leaked image, you can see that the Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone has a little pill next to a circula design at the bottom.

Although this feature was first anticipated to be a temperature sensor, it has now been officially confirmed.

Other Leaks About Google Pixel 8 Pro

However, the leaked information doesn’t stop here; rather, we also have the most recent leaks about the phone’s internal specifications, including information about the specs, screen, RAM, and many other details.

In particular, we have information claiming that the new Pixel 8 Pro will be powered by the most recent, internally developed Google Tensor G3 chipset, which will be providing a great combination of performance and battery backup.

More information about the new Pixel 8 Pro smartphone has been revealed, including the fact that it will feature a larger 6.7-inch display and a trio of camera modules that include a 50MP Ultra wide-angle sensor alongside a 64MP main sensor and a 48MP depth sensor.

You will also get a battery upgrade to power the tasks and keep the phone alive for longer. Besides of the hardware, here it’s been also said that this new Pixel 8 Pro smartphone will be coming with the support for a long software support.

The next Pixel 8 series, which includes both the Pixel 8 Pro and the normal Pixel 8 series, will feature a longer software update period of five years, putting Samsung in direct rivalry with Google.

Despite the fact that the Pixel 7 series has already received 5 years of updates, Google may be pledging to continue providing updates for a few more years.

When will Google Pixel 8 Series Launch?

Fans are curious about the release date of this new Pixel 8 series smartphone because there is so much enthusiasm and anticipation surrounding it.

We already have Apple’s iPhone 15 series launching in the next month, so perhaps the tension will build for Google to introduce a direct competition to compete fiercely against the Pixel 8 series.

According to the most recent speculations and leaks, this new Pixel 7 series will be available by this fall. Google has not yet made its official release date known to the public, in contrast to Apple. We will be updating you as soon as we get an official confirmation about this new flagship smartphone.

Comments

comments