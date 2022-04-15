Apple reportedly testing nine different Macs powered by four different M2 chip variants

According to Bloomberg, which cites developer logs, Apple is internally testing numerous types of the next-generation M2 chip and the upgraded Macs that will be outfitted with them.

There are “at least” nine new Macs in the works, each of which will employ one of four distinct M2 processors, which will be the successors to the present M1 chips.

Apple testing nine different Macs with four different M2 variants

Apple is developing devices using standard M2 processors, including the M2 Pro, M2 Max, and a successor to the M1 Ultra, as well as the following machines:

A MacBook Air with an M2 chip, an 8-core CPU, and a 10-core GPU.

A Mac mini with the M2 processor and a variation with the M2 Pro processor.

A 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 microprocessor.

A 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max processors. The M2 Max processor has a 12-core GPU and a 38-core GPU, as well as 64GB of memory.

A Mac Pro with a successor to the M1 Ultra found in the Mac Studio.

Apple has also tested an M1 Max version of the Mac mini, but the arrival of the Mac Studio may render such a machine obsolete, thus when the Mac mini is refreshed, Apple may continue with M2 and M2 Pro processors.

Bloomberg reports that internal testing is a “critical milestone” in the development process, implying that the machines might be distributed in the coming months.

We’ve heard reports of a new MacBook Air, an improved 13-inch MacBook Pro, a Mac Pro, and a new Mac mini, but this is the first time we’ve heard about a 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro refresh this year.

Previous speculations have claimed that the MacBook Air, low-end MacBook Pro, and Mac mini will be released in 2022, and Bloomberg has previously stated that at least two Macs will be released in the middle of the year, maybe at WWDC.

Furthermore, a new Mac Pro is in the works, which might be powered by the M1 Ultra’s replacement, potentially dubbed the M2 Ultra. However, there is no information on a new iMac model. These new Macs are set to be released throughout the year. As a result, don’t anticipate Apple to release them all at once. There is currently no information about a debut date. It will be interesting to watch how these 2022 Macs pan out (launch).

