Google to send air raid alerts to Android users in Ukraine

In reports from Friday, March 11, news came in specifying that Google would instantly start giving out air raid alerts on Ukrainian Android devices. These alerts would specifically be for incoming raids in Ukraine on Android devices. The company specified that alerts are towards trying and aiding Ukrainians get to safety.

The president of global affairs at Google, Kent Walker made the announcement in a blog post on Thursday, March 10. He specified that the system of the Air Raid Alert would work in association with the government of Ukraine.

Walker remarked how the company started the roll out of this system at the government’s request. They are planning to ramp up the Air Raid Alerts system with the help of the Ukrainian government. He added how this project is supplementary to the previously existing air raid alert system of Ukraine. This alert system is based on the alerts the government had already been delivering all this while.

The vice president of engineering at Google for Android, Dave Burke provided more details on the system. He specified that it is structured like the earthquake alerts the software sends to the users. He added that this new system has already started its roll out. Moreover, it is expected to fasten further to spread to all Android devices currently in Ukraine, over the following days.

“The system leverages our low latency alert mechanism we built for earthquake alerts,” Burke tweeted. “The air raid system is supplemental too, and shares the same triggers used for, the country’s existing air raid alert systems.”

Tragically, millions of people in Ukraine now rely on air strike alerts to try get to safety. Working with the Ukrainian government, we're rolling out a rapid Air Raid Alerts system for all Android phones in Ukraine. https://t.co/tCzs0eI9iW 1/3 — Dave Burke (@davey_burke) March 10, 2022

Last week, on March 4, Google granted users of Google Play in Ukraine, access to the Ukrainian Alarm application. The app, they specified, was developed by developers from Ukraine in collaboration with the government. The group aims to give the people in the country better warnings when it comes to air raids. The citizens would presently be able to get alerts provided that their location services and internet is functioning,

Google pointed out Ukraine’s tragic routine reality is the existence of these sirens and alerts. The company attempts to do its best to help the citizens get these important alerts in every way. Google, since the invasion of Ukraine initiated, has taken numerous steps to express it support. It blocked from its platform and app store, the Russian state media outlets. Along with it, the company stopped Google Pay for users, following the sanctions for Russian banks.