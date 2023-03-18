GPT-4 can create a snake game even if you have no knowledge of JavaScript

It can be hard to imagine AI’s truly remarkable potential in the midst of several disputes over the technology allegedly stealing works of art and denying the Holocaust—especially when Midjourney repeatedly fails to even produce the correct amount of fingers on a human hand. The inventors of GPT-4, the most recent AI text generator that responds to human input, have promised even improved performance.

But are these assertions genuinely true? People use technology to develop new, more sophisticated projects, ranging from using robocalls to making interactive video games. This is done at primitive levels, but that hasn’t prevented AI’s most ardent supporters from gushing over the technology.

GPT-4 has different specifications when compared with GPT-3.5

In a few weeks, we’ll undoubtedly learn about all the ethical issues raised by the new technology, but in the meanwhile, you may decide whether GPT-4 lives up to its billing. OpenAI released GPT-4, a large multimodal model, on March 14, 2023. Text is only one component of multimodal models; GPT-4 also takes picture input. However, GPT-3 and GPT-3.5 only worked in one modality, text, meaning users could only ask questions by typing them out.

GPT-4, according to OpenAI, “exhibits human-level performance on various professional and academic benchmarks” in addition to its newly acquired capacity for image processing. The language model’s stronger general knowledge and problem-solving skills enable it to pass a mock bar exam with a score in the top 10% of test takers and to solve challenging questions more accurately.

GPT-4 has already been included in services like Duolingo, Stripe, and Khan Academy for various reasons. Even though it hasn’t yet been made freely available to everyone, a $20 per month ChatGPT Plus subscription can get you to access right away. Although this is going on, GPT-3.5 continues to form the foundation of ChatGPT’s free tier.

However, there is an “unofficial” option to start utilising GPT-4 immediately if you don’t want to pay. According to Microsoft, the new Bing search interface is now powered by GPT-4, and you can use it immediately at bing.com/chat.

Check out the snake game created by a Twitter user

Can GPT-4 code an entire game for you? Yes, yes it can. Here's how I recreated a Snake game that runs in your browser using Chat GPT-4 and @Replit, with ZERO knowledge of Javascript all in less than 20 mins 🧵 pic.twitter.com/jzQzSRIkfz — Ammaar Reshi (@ammaar) March 14, 2023

Here’s a contemporary video game. While variants of Snake date back to the 1970s, the first version was introduced on Nokia phones in 1997. It can currently be produced using GPT-4. Now it had been very easy to create a snake game through the new update of Chat GPT. A Twitter user shared a video of creating the game using the GPT-4. Now you may feel like trying this special feature of GPT-4 for once, isn’t it?