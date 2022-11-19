Grayscale’s investors inquiring deeper after the FTX crash

The Crypto industry has recently witnessed the fall of one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchange markets FTX. The unregulated and unbalanced working in the FTX platform has resulted in the platform’s collapse and bankruptcy. Considering this move the investors in crypto asset firm Grayscale are inquiring about the working structure of the company policies for their asset structure for all the digital products they have offered on their platform.

Grayscale company has mentioned that each of their digital assets is set up as a separate legal entity and these legal entities are statutory trusts. All the digital asset products are supported along with the limited liability to the Grayscale for all the diversified products of the separate company.

All the digital assets which are underlined in the grayscale digital assets product list are also held by the Coinbase custody trust company which is responsible for all the digital products of Grayscale and the number of digital assets which are controlled by custody reflects the total number of digital asset products on by the Grayscale organization.

All the digital assets listed at the Grayscale work with the custodian agreement of Coinbase custody in which the digital assets are prohibited from any of the operations like lending, boring or similar operations into the digital transaction.

As per the company page of the Grayscale organization, this digital tech company has a separate entity for all of its diversified digital asset products and all these products are sponsored and managed by the Grayscale investment company, which is also considered the final authority for ownership of all the products which are offered by the platform for the stakeholders in the platform. This asset holding can be systematically explained with the help of the example of a digital asset, for example, the grayscale bitcoin trust, which only holds Bitcoin and no other digital Assets. Grayscale Bitcoin trusts Bitcoins are also backed by similar account amounts of trusts holding Bitcoins.

How many digital assets does Grayscale offer?

Grayscale is having in total the 9 most considerable digital Assets from the company and all of them are listed in the SEC reporting. Along with that, the company has alternate reporting standards for its five newly launched publicly traded assets. Grayscale Has also mentioned that they have audited their financial statements in compliance with the US’s highest reporting standards provided by GAAP and OTC market standards.

The company website also mentioned that they have been providing the financial statements audited by GAAP for all the products offered by the company along with the three newly launched products by the company which have not yet been publicly traded.