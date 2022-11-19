FTX assets seized by Bahamas regulators after hack accusations

The government of the Bahamas and its security Commission has mentioned that they have seized the digital Assets of the FTX platform. The Bahamas government has to publicly announce this information after it was believed that the FTX platform is hacked recently. These details mentioned by the government authorities helped troubled crypto investors with the safety and future working methodology of the FTX platform.

Who transferred FTX assets to the Bahamas?

The Bahamas security Commission regulators mentioned that they have ordered to transfer of all the digital assets of the FTX platform to a safely controlled digital wallet of the Bahamas government. The state government of the Bahamas carried out this urgent action required by the authorities to protect the interest of all the retail clients and creditors in the FTX platform.

The detailed process of this digital asset transfer was not briefly explained further by the Bahamas government or the spokesperson of the FTX platform in the public domain. The bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX has been undergoing legal proceedings and bankruptcy protection rulings in Delaware state of US since last week.

The regulator of Bahamas has revoked the license of the FTX platform and the state government has been working on the liquidation proceedings of the FTX platform before the bankruptcy proceedings against the FTX platform started in the US. Some reports also claim to have a contradiction between these two state proceedings in terms of FTX company.

The new CEO of the FTX platform John Ray has been helping the FTX company with its bankruptcy state. Ray mentioned in his recent reports that the assets seizure processes into the FTX company were flaunted, which has been responsible for stopping the creditors and the company came to the verge of bankruptcy.

The issue of the FTX hacking facade came into the picture on November 13 when it was initially believed that some asset transfers were carried out to the FX platform. Further investigation into this transfer of assets was transferred with an unauthorized transfer done by former FTX CEO along with co-founder Gary Bank. These transfers were done after the directions of the Bahamas government.

These moves of Sam Bankman to liquidate all of its assets into the FTX platform and shift all of these assets into Bahamas government control were criticized by US authorities during their bankruptcy case. The authorities of the Bahamas government mentioned that the “FTX digital company” is being liquidated into the Bahamas, as Bahamas country is not part of US bankruptcy proceeding laws. The US government has been working on the bankruptcy proceedings of “FTX trading company” and its 100 + subsidiary companies.