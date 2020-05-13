GroCurv secured seed funds from Unicorn Investments

GroCurv, a Gurgaon based technology-powered marketing and sales services procurement startup has now secured an undisclosed amount of seed funding round from Singapore based early-stage venture capital firm, Unicorn Investments Ltd.

Talking about the freshly raised capital, Venkatesh Rangachari, Co-founder, GroCurv said,

“We will leverage the investments to further accelerate our product and technology development and expand our client base through targeted spends on marketing.”

“We aim at bringing a new narrative to high value B2B services procurement. Speed, transparency, and reliability for clients looking for the right agency to solve their growth challenges. GroCurv is cutting the agency sourcing process from months to days and delivering savings of 20 percent or more for companies on their marketing spends,” Venkatesh further added.

“Even in such unprecedented times, we are seeing increasing demands from clients for marketing and business development capabilities. In the past six weeks, clients looking for social media marketing, digital marketing, video content and sales on ecommerce platforms have grown more than 90 percent,” Vipul stated.

