Group 7 countries and European Union are taking measures to enforce sanctions

Due to the Russia-Ukraine war, many countries, including the US and UK, are planning to enforce sanctions on Russia. But they are worried that Russians could use crypto to evade these sanctions. Therefore, Group 7 countries and the European Union are taking measures to prevent Russian entities “from switching to unregulated crypto-assets.” This will mean that Russians will have to face the full consequences of the sanctions.

Group 7 countries and European Union taking preventing measures

The Group 7 countries include the UK, US, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, and Germany. They are trying to take measures that will make it impossible for Russians to bypass the sanctions imposed by them. The finance ministers and governors of central banks of all these countries had a meeting for the same reason. In the same, Germany’s ministry of finance talked about cryptocurrencies.

Everyone now knows about the issues, and they are working on them. The goal will be to isolate Russia on all levels and apply maximum sanctions. Since crypto allows nations to connect on a global scale without any intermediaries, it will be a significant challenge to handle. The US Treasury secretary Jenet Yellen says that they will continue to monitor Russians on the use of crypto to evade sanctions. And if they notice any leakages, they will work on them.

A lot of Russian banks have also been disconnected from the SWIFT payment system which has made them isolated. Plus, the assets of the Bank of Russia have also been frozen. The EU will have cryptocurrencies in their sanctions which is currently the remaining lifeline for ordinary citizens.

What does this show?

First of all, the sanctions by the Group 7 countries and European Union show that they are against Russia attacking Ukraine. But more importantly, it shows the power that western countries hold due to the use of their infrastructure in a lot of places. Currently, if they have the ability to isolate a superpower like Russia, then imagine if for some reason things go wrong, what could happen to smaller nations. This makes it all the more important to adopt a decentralized form of money.

