Guardians Of The Galaxy Launch Didn’t Perform Well In Sales

According to the latest quarterly earnings report, Square Enix, the publisher of Guardians of the Galaxy, says Guardians of the Galaxy is lagging behind initial sales. Square Enix reported that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’s launch release was underperforming based on initial sales projections.

Despite excellent reviews, sales of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, which launched, fell short of Square Enix’s initial expectations. “The sales initiatives that we launched in November 2021 and continued into the new year have resulted in an increase in sales, and we intend to work on expanding sales further to offset the slow launch of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy”. Enix acknowledges that there has been an increase in gross sales since November that continues through 2022, and Enix is ​​absolutely determined to increase gross sales to offset the gradual launch of games.

Enix expects growth to continue as we enter 2022. Enix reported in 2021 that its premium video games did not generate much revenue compared to the same range of cash in 2020. In Square Enix’s most recent financial report for 2021-2021, its premium compared to the same period in 2020, the game did not generate as much profit. The publisher expressed his disappointment at a financial results presentation earlier this month but promised to “make up for” the slow start with additional sales in 2022.

It’s still unclear if Square Enix sales will continue to boost Square Enix’s revenue, although it already has a lot of fans, even if they’re already looking into the past of the famous company. It’s unknown if her sales will continue to boost Square Enix’s revenue, although it already has a lot of fans looking at upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy projects and even looking back at Marvel’s past.

It seems that even Square Enix didn’t expect Guardians of the Galaxy to be up to the task, and despite its rave reviews, Guardians of the Galaxy may have failed elsewhere. For many, this game is the dark horse of 2021, but few think it will be so popular. A single-player adventure that focuses on narrative features and the story of Peter Quill becoming the leader of a famous group of astronauts, Guardians of the Galaxy received critical acclaim upon release. This includes a journey for one member who carefully navigated storytelling options, and the story of how Peter Quill became the leader of a space traveler’s favorite team, the game received a vital award upon its launch.

After the launch of Marvel’s Avengers’ controversial few expected that Eidos Montreal and Square Enix would be able to turn the script around and release a truly successful game in 2021. While net sales of high-definition games, including Guardians of the Galaxy and Outriders, were lower than the same period last fiscal year, Square Enix benefited from “strong growth” in Final Fantasy 14 subscribers around Endwalker. After the criticized Marvel Avengers Square, Enix lost a lot of money, so they may hope strong sales of Guardians of the Galaxy make up for that.