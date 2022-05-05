Luxury fashion brand Gucci plans to start accepting Bitcoin at select stores. The company is experimenting with cryptocurrencies as a payment medium and is also going to integrate other options as well. This includes ETH, LTC, DOGE, SHIB, and BCH. If the initial trials at some of its stores go well, they will enable the option at all North American stores this summer.

The locations that are going to enable the option initially are Rodeo Drive (Los Angeles), Wooster Street (New York), Phipps Plaza (Atlanta), Miami Design District, and The Shops at Crystals (Las Vegas). Gucci is going to use a QR code that customers will receive via email and can scan to pay with their crypto wallet.

This doesn’t come as a surprise as the company has already shown its interest in the blockchain world. A while back, Gucci purchased a virtual land in The Sandbox and is building its own store called Gucci vault there. They are also into NFTs. So, accepting crypto is another step forward in their crypto adoption.

Talking about using crypto as a payment medium, the company’s CEO said, “Gucci is always looking to embrace new technologies when they can provide an enhanced experience for our customers.” So, those who wanted the option are now able to use it.

Luxury brands are going all-in on crypto

Other luxury fashion brands are also exploring the Metaverse and Web3 spaces. We have Adidas, Dolce & Gabbana, Vans, Nike, and many more companies that are embracing cryptocurrencies. Seeing the Metaverse could soon be a real thing; these brands do not want to be left behind. They are trying to build a community and compete with other brands like Blanksoles and DRESSX, which are crypto native.

The trend is not just limited to fashion companies. Recently, we had the luxury health club Equinox also planning to start crypto payments. It shows these companies have more room to go out and experiment with new tech.

