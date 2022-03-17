Guide to Optimize a Computer for Smooth Photoshop Experience

Adobe Photoshop is a powerful design tool that is easy to use, but as you go farther, you find it challenging to master. In addition to the creative skills, you need a smooth-performing computer to make the most out of every single layer in Photoshop.

A wealth of design tools are there to make your work easier; they are overwhelming and complicate your task at the same time. This article is a guide for beginners who are looking for ways to speed up their computer for Photoshop and learning quick tips to use various tools efficiently.

Based on your setup and computer specifications, you may need to use a pair of tips to optimize the computer for Photoshop. You may select any one or the combination of techniques considering your setup, your workflow, and the types of files you use.

The four most efficient ways to maximize your system performance are upgrading hardware setup and optimizing operating system settings as per your requirements.

Let’s discuss these tips in detail.

Upgrade Your Hardware Setup

Memory: Photoshop uses RAM to process images, so make sure it has sufficient memory. If it experiences insufficient availability of RAM, it starts using the hard drive as a scratch disk to store temporary project files, which usually slows down its performance. Retrieving information from memory is faster than from storage media. Having 8 GB RAM is recommended for a smoother Photoshop experience.

Storage: As discussed above, Photoshop starts using the disk to read and write image information on sensing low RAM space. Installing an SSD and clearing system data on Mac and Windows computers regularly will help fix the scratch disk issue as ample storage will be available. If you are using a hard drive, visit Efficiently Indicator to check if replacing the storage media would help maximize your computer’s performance.

Processor: Several features of Photoshop usually perform faster on a CPU with additional cores. The speed of the CPU very much decides and controls the processing speed of the tool. A central processing unit with 4 cores or 8 cores is optimal as Photoshop will not run twice as fast on a processor with 16 cores as it does on a computer with 8 core processor.

Optimize Operating System Settings

Delete Apps: The first thing that you should do to optimize your operating system is to remove the unnecessary apps that might be consuming significant system resources. Usually, the login items and applications running in the background minimize the volume of memory available to apps like Photoshop, due to which it performs slower, so quit such apps.

Defrag Drive: You may defrag the hard disk to accelerate the read and write tasks, particularly when you are using a Windows computer. If you have an SSD installed on your computer, you won’t require defragmenting it because their performance does not generally degrade with low fragmentations. On macOS, fragmentation is rarely an issue, and you should not face problems unless you are running low on space.

Update OS: No matter if you are using a Windows or a Mac computer, update the operating system to improve performance, compatibility, and security. Set your computer to update automatically when the latest version is available to help keep it bug-free and faster to run Photoshop.

Upgrade Graphics: Ensure that the app is using a high-performing GPU or graphics card. A discrete graphics card has greater processing power and uses in-built memory (VRAM), so it doesn’t consume RAM.

Once you implement all these practices, your computer is well optimized for running Photoshop smoothly.

Frequently Used Photoshop Tools

Let’s now learn about some of the most useful Photoshop tools and the tips to use them efficiently. New users can download Photoshop Express online to explore new features and keep their creativity flowing.

The Layer Tool

The layer is the area that you use to make edits to the image, add text, change background color, different patterns, filters, and other elements without changing the original image.

The Select Tool

It lets you select either individual elements or the entire graphics precisely in Photoshop. When used carefully, it allows you to cut, copy, and paste graphics the way you want.

Color & Swatches Tool

You can use, copy, edit, and save custom shades for the digital content using the Color and Swatches tool. It unifies the color schemes and keeps visuals vibrant.

Custom Fonts & The Text Tool

Add custom fonts to your artwork and gain access to advanced font settings to give an all-new look to the text using the Custom Fonts & the Text tool.

The Move Tool

One of the basic tools in Photoshop and other popular design tools that allows you to move individual elements from the graphics to reposition image, text, or other components.

The Conclusion

The information available in this article will enable you to make your computer Photoshop ready and maximize your graphic design experience. Also, you may explore more about the tools that you are going to use frequently while working in Photoshop.