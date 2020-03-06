Gyana secured $3.9M from Twitter’s Biz Stone, others

London based data science startup Gyana revealed that it had secured $3.9 million in the funding round of Pre Series A of funding led by the Fuel Adventures and others.

Guana plans to use the latest funding round to support growing its product user base while aiding expansion across India and Europe soon, said the announcement.

Founded by the Joyeeta Das and David Kell in 2015, the startup’s first product Neera is one of the world’s most comprehensive human movement data tools, harvesting information from more than 80 anonymized data points.

Commenting on the recent funding, Co-Founder Joyeeta Das, said,

“We see no-code in a similar light to the use of translation services for languages. As businesses become increasingly tech-heavy, there is only ever going to be a growing need for no-code platforms to take the burden off of development teams. We are also considering entering the Indian market as soon as we see a huge market there.”

“We see no-code in a similar light to the use of translation services for languages. Not everyone on the planet is suited to being a developer, and even though newer generations are becoming more computer literate, we think there will still be a limited pool of professional, high-level developers,” Joyeeta Das, Co-founder of Gyana, said.

Comments

comments