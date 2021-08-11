Harley-Davidson 1-off custom e-bike sold at auction for $14,200

A new electric bike company split off from Harley-Davidson last year, Serial 1, builds unique ebikes that are then auctioned online. The first is a Mosh/Chopper inspired by the Schwinn Stingray, which the business describes as a “psychedelic, hand-painted banana seater.” The Mosh/Chopper was introduced at the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally last week, indicating that Serial 1 will continue to focus on its motorcycle heritage in future projects.

Electrically powered bicycles can be fun, but most of them don’t have a stylish appearance to them. This is something Serial 1, Harley-e-bike Davidson’s brand, hopes to change with its 1-Off series of custom bikes. Serial 1 revealed Tuesday that the Mosh/Chopper, the first of these, sold at auction for a whooping $14,200.

In addition to being a stunning e-bike, the Mosh/Chopper has a powerful drivetrain owing to Harley-design Davidson’s expertise and a slew of well-sourced components from a variety of manufacturers across the world. In common with Serial 1’s other e-bikes, the Chopper is equipped with a Gates Carbon Drive belt and a Brose mid-drive motor capable of 250W of continuous power and 20mph top speed. As an added bonus the bike is equipped with hydraulic disc brakes, internally routed cables and wiring, and built-in lights.

“Customization is such an important part of the motorcycle ownership experience,” says Aaron Frank, brand director at Serial 1, in a statement. “For decades, people have been modifying their motorcycles to reflect their unique style and taste. The 1-OFF Series applies this same spirit of individualization and personalization to eBikes, showing people just how much fun it is to create an eBike that suits their own unique personality.”

On top of that, the Chopper is equipped with numerous customizations such as an ultra-low banana seat supported by a custom stainless-steel sissy bar, and an elevated bar for a comfortable riding position. Paint work is inspired by the ’60s “Street Freak” movie, and it features a silver micro-flake base coat overlaid with House of Kolor’s “oriental blue kandy.” Additionally, the box is rounded off with detailed panels and weird drops, hand-painted pin stripe accents, and single-stroke hand calligraphy.