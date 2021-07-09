Harley Davidson unveils LiveWire One at $21,999 in the US

In May 2021, Harley Davidson announced its spin-off LiveWire for its electric production line. Now, more details about the upcoming LiveWire are released, where the starting price of LiveWire One is $21,999 without taxes.

Two years ago, the announced price tag was $29,799, without taxes. The big price change wasn’t expected, at least not without compromise on the features. However, LiveWire One has a top speed of 110 mph and a speed of 0-60mph in 3 seconds. A battery of 15.4kWh and charges from 0% to 80% in 40 minutes with DC charging. Additionally, the city range is stated at 146 miles, and 95 miles with traffic range.

LiveWire has four ride modes, Rain, Sport, Range, and Road. Furthermore, each mode has regenerative braking, power, and throttle response. The rider can adjust the traction control system from low, medium to high.

Chairman, President, and CEO, Harley-Davidson, Jochen Zeitz said, “As part of The Hardwire Strategy, we made a commitment that Harley-Davidson would lead in electric. We recognized the pioneering spirit and brand value in LiveWire for our community and took the decision to evolve the original LiveWire motorcycle into a dedicated EV brand. Today’s LiveWire ONE builds on the DNA of Harley-Davidson but with the electric focus and ambition of the new LiveWire brand. Harley-Davidson and LiveWire will continue to rewrite the motorcycle rulebook and we are excited about this next chapter in our legacy.”

Mark the date- July 18

LiveWire One will make its debut on 18 July 2021 in the IMS Outdoors North California show. The audience attending the show will get to have a demo ride. Anyone can purchase, from the LiveWire official website. Also, the purchase option is available.

There are 12 dealers located in the US specifically for LiveWire One. For in-person purchasing, the electric bike will be available from 18 July. Also, by fall-2021, more locations will be added to the dealerships. Initially, LiveWire will only be available in the US, eventually, they will expand to other countries.

Harley Davidson is the one brand, which chooses to leave its name and fame brand by introducing the electric lineup spin-off. While the bike prices can be reasonable in certain locations, it still lies in the costlier side of the bikes. However, with LiveWire, people can now own an electric bike instead of an electric scooter with accessories, as both cost nearly the same. We are yet to see how people take this, and if they would prefer LiveWire One.