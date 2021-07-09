HIVE Blockchain Technologies listed on NASDAQ

On Thursday, HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HVBT) was listed on Nasdaq, allowing US investors to participate in Bitcoin and Ether mining.

About HIVE

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd., the first cryptocurrency mining business with a green energy and ESG strategy, went public in 2017. Their shares have been authorised for Nasdaq listing after being listed on the TSX.V market.

When it launched on the TSX Venture about four years ago, HIVE became the first crypto miner to be traded publicly.

Hive Now

HIVE has gathered the bulk of its ETH and BTC currency output since the beginning of 2021, which we keep in secure custody. Its investments give investors exposure to the digital currency mining operating margins as well as a portfolio of crypto-coins including BTC and ETH. In 2020, HIVE will have traded over 2 billion shares.

HIVE continues to store its newly produced Bitcoin and Ether, which were mined using only 100% green renewable energy.

Stocks

Hive (HIVE-USD) is now gaining 2.90 percent in positive trend. Hive (HIVE-USD) is trading at $2.56 at 12:40 EST on Friday, July 9th.

Volatility

Hive’s current volatility was positive 4.76 percent last week, negative 0.65 percent last month, and positive 6.35 percent last quarter, respectively.

Hive’s current volatility rank was 7.70 percent last week, 5.76 percent last month, and 6.35 percent last quarter, respectively, which indicates how volatile a financial asset is (variation between the lowest and highest value in a period).

Latest

Hive Blockchain Technologies is pleased to announce its long-term high-performance computing strategy based on ethereum 2.0. Hive now produces over 3,000 gh/s of ethereum, with the potential to almost quadruple with card improvements to over 5,500 gh/s by the end of December 2021. Based on current eth and BTC pricing and mining difficulty, their income may be $30 million per month if all of their equipment is deployed and mining.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX.V: HIVE) (Nasdaq:HVBT) (FSE:HBF) (the “Company” or “HIVE”) has joined the NVIDIA Partner Network (the “NPN”) Cloud Service Provider programme and has engaged into purchase agreements for NVIDIA GPUs worth over US$66 million.

What’s ahead?

HIVE is a fast-growing business in a new industry. It is constructing a link between the blockchain industry and traditional financial markets. HIVE operates state-of-the-art green energy-powered data centres in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland, where it continually creates new digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum in the cloud.

However, it’s critical for investors to remember that the crypto mining industry is still quite volatile. Bitcoin has a daily standard deviation of 6%, whereas gold has a daily standard deviation of 1%.