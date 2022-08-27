Much has been written about successful billionaires’ “morning rituals,” yet Mark Zuckerberg begins his day like most of us, with a flood of unread messages on his phone. In a conversation with podcaster Joe Rogan, the Meta CEO claimed that he begins each day by checking his phone, where he discovers a “million texts” that are “generally not nice.”

How Mark Zuckerberg copes with the stress of receiving a “million” negative news texts every day

Much has been written about successful billionaires’ “morning rituals,” yet Mark Zuckerberg begins his day like most of us, with a flood of unread messages on his phone. In a conversation with podcaster Joe Rogan, the Meta CEO claimed that he begins each day by checking his phone, where he discovers a “million texts” that are “generally not nice.”

“People save the good stuff for when they see me in person, right?” the billionaire asked Joe Rogan. “So, what’s going on in the world that I need to be aware of?”A few months later, in February, Meta stock plummeted 26%, wiping out more than $200 billion from the company’s market valuation. The stock dip reduced Zuckerberg’s personal worth by $29 billion.