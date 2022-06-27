How meme coins affect the cryptocurrency ecosystem?

Whether we like it or not, meme coins are an essential part of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Their high publicity can bring enormous profits, so it is better to keep a few in your portfolio. And when we are talking meme coins, the first thing that comes to mind is dogecoin. Find out how you can trade doge using the 3commas trading bot.

Smart Trade

No more all-nighters to make sure you don’t miss on that spike. 3Commas SmartTrade bot feature binds TradingView charts and signals to make and close orders automatically with maximum profits. All you need to do is select a pair, for example, DOGE/USD, type in how many units you want to trade, and the bot will take care of the rest.

Use Signals from Professionals

If you don’t yet feel comfortable deciding your own trades you can incorporate trading signals. Those are order open and close conditions which are automatically executed when certain parameters are met. With their help, you can learn the logic behind trading crypto and also earn money in the process. On 3Commas you can easily pick a signal for DOGE trade using filters, connect it to your bot, and start trading.

GRID Bot

An absolute must for volatile markets, which meme coins belong to. GRID spot strategy is buying and selling coins in short intervals when they reach certain values calculated by a bot. This helps traders take profits from small price changes. All that is needed is to select a pair and set your investment amount. Everything else is calculated automatically with an aim to provide maximum profits.

Conclusion

3Commas provides useful solutions and automation to help trade extremely volatile DOGE with profits. The bot is easy to use and set up. Beginner traders can take advantage of signal automation.