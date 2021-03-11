How Online Gambling Uses Technology

Like all industries, the online gambling industry has changed dramatically over the years due to advances in technology. Online gambling sites offering an exciting live casino, bingo, betting, and slots gaming experience continue to grow in popularity year on year. This is due in no small part to the technology that powers today’s online casinos. In this post, we take a look at how online gambling sites use technology.

Live streaming

Technologies behind live streaming have made real-time casino gaming possible online. Players can enjoy an authentic, Vegas-style experience from almost any location. Live online casino games allow players to enjoy all their favourite casino games, including blackjack, roulette, poker, and baccarat streamed in real-time. Live casinos employ human dealers and provide a live chat feature so players can engage with them and other players.

The technology required to power the live casino experience includes Optical Character Recognition technology (OCR), live casino software, multiple cameras, Instant Messaging (IM) software and a Game Control Unit.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a massive tech trend across industries. Online gambling platforms use AI to provide innovative solutions that boost customer service and enhance the playing experience, such as chatbots. AI is also utilised for the data collection and analysis that allows gambling sites to provide players with accurate personalisation of products and services.

Also, AI is now helping to promote responsible gambling by identifying when players’ behaviour indicates a problem. Helping to ensure the games remain fun for those who use them.

Cloud computing

Online gambling sites use cloud technology to power their gaming platforms and support the ever-growing number of payers. Cloud computing technology provides a high-performance, scalable solution to gambling platforms that meet players’ demand for a seamless playing experience. The adoption of cloud technology allows online casinos to meet strict data management regulations while enhancing security, analytics and other technological aspects.

Blockchain

In the past, the online gambling industry was compromised by security issues and slow payments. Nowadays, the industry is making use of blockchain technology. This technology is used in authentication processes that allow for seamless payments and additional security layers, which players much welcome.

We also see a rise in cryptocurrency casinos due to blockchain technology. Cryptocurrency casinos provide efficient, fast and secure banking with comparatively affordable and anonymous payments. These are especially welcomed by players located in regions with strict gambling laws. Crypto coins allow players to access games on local, licensed platforms that are otherwise hindered by outdated legislation.

Virtual Reality

Although not yet mainstream in real-money online casinos, Virtual Reality (VR) is a trending technology in the gaming industry that is beginning to be adopted by the online gambling industry. VR and gambling are a combination to watch out for as they could become widespread in use over the next few years. VR technology can go a step further than standard live casino gaming in providing an authentic casino experience.

VR hardware has become widely available and affordable for many people, opening up the option for gambling companies to explore its use on their platforms.

With technology advancing rapidly, we look forward to seeing the online gambling industry’s innovations over the coming years. As an industry that continues to grow in popularity, technology can only serve to enhance the player experience and draw more interest from casino enthusiasts.