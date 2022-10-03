In this article, I will be going over how to build the best rain team in Pokemon VGC. This article will also include a list of pokemon that make good rain sweepers and some other pokemon that are good in the rain. The best rain team in Pokemon VGC is a team that has the best synergy of Pokemon with rain-boosted abilities.

Rain teams are very powerful in the current meta because they can use the ability of Drizzle to summon rain and make other abilities much more powerful. In order to build a successful rain team, you need to have Pokemon with a variety of different movesets, so that you can adjust your strategy depending on what your opponent is using. You should also have a good balance of physical and special attackers, as well as fast and bulky Pokemon so that you’re prepared for any situation.

Building a rain team in Pokemon VGC is not an easy task. With the right combination of Pokemon, movesets, and strategies, you can create one of the most powerful teams in the game. The rain team is a defensive strategy that utilizes the weather condition to its advantage. It consists of many Water-type Pokemon and Pokémon with rain-boosted moves. The goal is to stall out your opponent’s team until they are unable to battle or have no more usable moves left.

A good way to start building your own rain team is by focusing on the type of matchups it will face in battle. Some strong types of this strategy are Grass, Flying, and Ground because they are all weak against Water-type attacks and cannot be hit by Electric-type attacks while standing in a puddle of water on the battlefield.

The first step is to choose a rain supporter. The most popular one is Politoed because it provides Drizzle and has a high SpA stat. Next, you will need to choose a Pokemon with high SpA and SpD stats that can take on water-type moves. The most common Pokemon used for this purpose are Keldeo and Starmie. If you are using Keldeo, then you may want to use Toxicroak or Ludicolo as well. You should also consider using Ferrothorn if your team doesn’t have any other steel-type Pokemon that can take on water-type moves like Scizor or Jirachi.

Pokemon VGC is a game where players battle each other by using their own Pokemon. The goal is to knock out the opponent’s Pokemon while defending one’s own. The game has been around for a decade now and has seen many changes, but the latest one is arguably the most drastic.

The new format of Pokemon VGC is called “Rain” and it was introduced in 2017. It made a lot of waves in the community, with some players loving it and others hating it. It also increased the number of people playing competitively, which led to an increase in prizes for tournaments as well as more exposure for teams on social media.