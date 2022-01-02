How to buy Rarible token

Do you want to be a part of the expanding world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and digital art? If so, you might be interested in Rarible, a platform that connects sellers and buyers on its marketplace to enable digital artists and creators to issue and sell NFTs.

In other words, artists can create and sell their creations, such as books, music albums, or art, on Rarible, and collectors can purchase these digital assets as NFTs. It can also be used by artists to set up a royalty system, in which a percentage of secondary sales is set aside as royalty. Thus according Notion, Rarible has a verification process that takes into account the creator’s social media presence and continuing to follow, as well as the number of minted and sold items, to ensure that certain creators have sufficient proof of authenticity. RARI is Rarible’s native governance token, and it is intended to reward active platform users. 60% of RARI’s total supply is reserved for marketplace sellers and buyers, while 10% is reserved for NFT holders irrespective of platform.

Users can gain access to the growing NFT space without having to purchase digital art by purchasing RARI, Rarible’s cryptocurrency token. Owners of RARI can vote on proposals that affect the Rarible platform. RARI is an Ethereum ERC20 token, which means that it was created on the Ethereum network.

RARI is critical to the upkeep and operation of the Rarible NFT platform. If you want to, you could consider purchasing RARI:

Take part in the Rarible NFT platform

Invest in digital art marketplaces

Stake RARI to participate in the governance of the Rarible platform

Assist in the moderation of creators and the curation of featured artwork on Rarible’s marketplace

Rarible (RARI) is the 499th most valuable cryptocurrency in the world, with a market cap of $88,860,356. Rarible is currently priced at $16.2, a 26.225 percent increase from yesterday. Over the last 24 hours, prices have ranged between $20.9 and $12.81. All prices are in US dollars and were correct as of January 02, 2022 05:01 UTC.

To make purchasing Rarible easier, look for an exchange that accepts both fiat and cryptocurrency.