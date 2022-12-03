Proposing to your partner is a big deal and, naturally, you’ll want to make sure everything goes well, including proposing with the perfect ring. Rings are available everywhere, but which one is right for your partner? Are lab diamond rings the best choice, or should you spend more money on traditionally mined diamonds?

Do you already have several engagement rings picked out, but you’re not really sure any of them are the right ring? Maybe you haven’t even started looking for an engagement ring.

If you haven’t made your decision yet, use the following tips to narrow down your search and get your partner the ring they deserve.

1. Ask your partner to shop with you

If you’re not sure what kind of engagement ring to get for your partner, you can always ask for their input and take them shopping for the ring. It’s not necessarily the traditional way to go about finding an engagement ring, but there are couples who shop together because they know they’re going to get married already.

Shopping for an engagement ring together won’t spoil the surprise of your proposal. Chances are, your partner already knows you’re going to propose anyway, they just won’t know when or how you plan to deliver your proposal.

It will still be a wonderful surprise, and you won’t have to worry about your partner potentially not liking their ring.

2. Forget about the three months’ income rule

You may have heard that you’re supposed to spend three months of your salary on your engagement ring. Although this has been followed by many people, there was never any legitimate reason for this to become a rule. In fact, it’s been revealed that this was simply a marketing tactic created by the jewelry industry to drum up business.

How much money should you spend on an engagement ring for your partner? As much or as little as you can afford and want to spend. There is no rule and paying more for a ring won’t make the ring you buy any more amazing.

The power behind the engagement ring you choose will be what it means to your relationship and not the amount of money you spend.

3. Don’t worry too much about the grading

While shopping for an engagement ring, you’re going to hear jewelers talk about color, cut, clarity, and carat. These designations will also be included on any paperwork you get with your ring. While it’s important to buy a diamond engagement ring that has been professionally graded, don’t get too caught up in those numbers.

You don’t need to buy a ring with a flawless stone in order to make your partner happy. Chances are, most people won’t even be able to tell the difference between gradings. Stones that aren’t perfectly flawless can be absolutely beautiful and it’s more important to choose a stone that your partner will find appealing.

4. Size doesn’t ultimately matter

If you’re not working with a massive budget, then don’t worry about size. Sure, it would be nice to get a giant diamond for your partner, but if it’s not in the budget, the size you do get will be perfect.

Place your emphasis on color and clarity instead of size. Large diamonds can be impressive, but they are also expensive and you don’t have to buy into the belief that more bling is better.

5. Get personal

The best part of finding the perfect engagement ring is creating the perfect engagement ring. Instead of just looking at existing rings, make it a personal experience. Find a jeweler who will help you create a custom ring that you know your partner will love.

Keep searching – you’ll find your ideal ring

Proposing to your partner with the perfect ring is more than possible, but if you haven’t found it yet, you might need to look a little harder for your ring. It can be frustrating, but don’t give up – your perfect ring is out there.