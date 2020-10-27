How to change the default browser on an Android Device?

One of the apps that are used the most by almost every mobile phone user is probably your mobile phone browser. The mobile phone browser has an extensive usage ranging from searching on the web for online shopping, finding out the meaning of a word, open links that your coworker has sent you, to watch videos for entertainment and much more.

It is rightly said that our choice of choosing our preferred browser can make or break our browsing internet experience as with usage you become fully aware of the menu and other options present on the browser which in turn enables you to locate the same on your screen in no time.

Most of the Android smartphones have built-in browser apps which come pre-installed by the manufacturer. For example, Xiaomi smartphones have their browser named MI Browser, which comes pre-installed on all the Xiaomi phones.

Why choose the perfect browser?

There may exist various reasons why one might prefer to use a different browser over another. While you are confused between which browser you should prefer to use as your default browser, go through the positives and negatives of each of them and then make your final decision.

You might come across a browser that has every feature you could ever imagine as built-in, but such browsers require more than average memory to run smoothly on your device.

On the other hand, one browser might be spectacular when it comes to security concerns but does not sync between devices properly, etc. So, one should pick their favourite browser according to their priorities.

Android provides an option in settings which allows you to change the default apps on your phone. We have used an Android device from the brand named ‘SAMSUNG’ to show you all an example through this article.



Steps to change your default browser

Now, it is time to go through a step by step guide which will help you to change the default browser on an Android Device with ease :

First of all, you need to open the Settings app on your smartphone. Next, tap on Apps option displayed on the screen. Once you are done, then you will see a list of apps that are installed on your smartphone. Hereafter, you need to select the menu option and then click on Default apps option. Next, go to the Browser app and identify the browser that you wish to set as the default browser on your device. Voila! Now you are good to go. Enjoy using your preferred default browser.

And yes, If you are not able to find the Default Apps settings on your device, need not worry. Instead, tap on the Settings app, after that navigate to Apps section, and then click the Manage Apps option. Now, find the browser which is set as default currently.

Next, go to the Advanced Settings and click on the Clear Defaults option. Great, now from next time you will be prompted to choose an app automatically whenever you click on any link.

How to download and set a default browser?

In case if you prefer downloading a new browser app and want to use it as your default browser, then follow the below-mentioned steps carefully:

Step 1: If your preferred browser hasn’t been installed on your phone, you can do so by going to the Google Play Store.

Step 2: During installation or the first time you run it, you will be prompted to make this newly installed app your default browser. You have to choose an appropriate option according to your needs.

Step 3: If you choose not to set this up during installation, you will be prompted to do so the next time you click on a link. Ensure that you have “Remember my choice” checked (or “Always” instead of “Just once”) when selecting your preferred browser, and your default browser will be set automatically. Voila! Now you are good to go.

I hope this article solved your problem. Stay tuned for the next updates! If you have any further doubts on how to change the default browser on an Android device, let us know in the comments below.