How to send an automatic text on iPhone

How does scheduled text messages enhance the user experience?
They can let you arrange daily, weekly, or even monthly reminders for family, friends, or coworkers without you having to remember to send them at a specific time. When sent on an annual basis, a scheduled text message may ensure that you never forget a birthday or anniversary greeting.
Unfortunately, your iPhone does not have a built-in message scheduling option. You may, however, type your SMS now and send them at a later time and date using the iPhone’s Scheduled app.
Just keep in mind that if you want the app to deliver your scheduled messages automatically, you’ll have to pay $3.49 each month. Otherwise, the app’s free version will remind you to send your planned text message manually at the time you specify.
- On your phone, download the Scheduled app and complete the one-minute setup process. If you want your planned texts to be sent automatically, upgrade to the premium Premium plan, or stick with the free version if you only want a reminder when it’s time to send them.
- Allow the programme to access your contacts list during setup, else it will be nearly useless.
- To add a new scheduled text, hit the plus (+) sign at the bottom of the Scheduled home screen.
- At the top of the page, select the platforms via which you will send the message, then use the “To” field to input the contact (or contacts – you may create a group for repeat texting) to whom the message will be sent.
- Enter your message’s text and, if desired, a photo, then tap “Schedule date” to choose the time and day the message will be sent.
- The default setting is “Don’t repeat.” To generate a message that will be sent on a regular basis, press “Repeat” and choose the suitable option.
- If you’re using the free version of the programme, tap the “Reminder” option if you don’t want it to auto-send and would rather send it directly at the designated time. If you have a Premium subscription and want the app to perform the sending for you, tap “Send automatically.”