How to send an automatic text on iPhone

How does scheduled text messages enhance the user experience?

They can let you arrange daily, weekly, or even monthly reminders for family, friends, or coworkers without you having to remember to send them at a specific time. When sent on an annual basis, a scheduled text message may ensure that you never forget a birthday or anniversary greeting.

Unfortunately, your iPhone does not have a built-in message scheduling option. You may, however, type your SMS now and send them at a later time and date using the iPhone’s Scheduled app.

Just keep in mind that if you want the app to deliver your scheduled messages automatically, you’ll have to pay $3.49 each month. Otherwise, the app’s free version will remind you to send your planned text message manually at the time you specify.