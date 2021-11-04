How To Check The Controller Battery Level On A PS5

The DualSense controller for PS5 and PC is one of the most popular gaming controllers, but how do you check the battery level?

While the battery should last roughly 12 hours of gameplay, depending on how much haptic feedback the game demands, knowing how much energy is left in your DualSense is useful. Nobody wants to be playing with a dead controller at an inconvenient time. It may be quite aggravating to be in the middle of a boss encounter only to be informed that their controller has died and has to be charged.

So, whether you’re playing on your PlayStation 5 or on a PC, here’s all you need to know about monitoring your PS5 controller battery levels.

The DualSense controller will function with a gaming client like Steam on a PC. However, you won’t receive the same level of haptic sensation as with the PS5. Despite this, the DualSense is still a good choice for PC gaming, and the battery may last much longer in theory. Here’s how to check the battery level on a computer:

One approach is to utilise the DS4Windows programme to ensure that you are obtaining battery readings for your DualSense on your PC. This programme makes it possible for your controller to communicate with Windows. On the controller screen, under the battery heading, you may check your battery level in the app.

Alternatively, you may just plug the PS5 controller into your computer, and Windows should recognise it. If you’re using Steam, you’ll see a battery indicator logo in the upper right corner. If this symbol is missing, you may access controller settings in the Settings menu by clicking on the gear icon. The battery level of your controller is indicated here.

Checking your battery level is considerably easier with the DualSense because it was built exclusively for the PS5. To access the Control Centre, just press the PlayStation button on your controller. There will be a collection of features down the bottom of the screen, one of which is Accessories.

At a glance, the accessories display will show you the battery level of your DualSense controller. Your PlayStation will also notify you when your battery level is low, allowing you to prevent any awkward situations. If your controller is linked to the computer through USB, it will start charging. While charging, the battery icon will also animate.