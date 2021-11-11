How to check wifi password in windows 10

what if you don’t have your WiFi password written down and you need it for some reason? If your PC is already linked

to your network, you’re in luck since there are ways to retrieve it. On a Windows 10 PC, here’s how to locate your WiFi

password.

This is my go to approach for getting the WiFi password because I am the administrator of my PC and don’t have any

limitations.

Here’s how to do it:

Use Windows settings to view WiFi password

Step – 1 Select Settings from the Start menu, then Network & Internet from the drop­down menu.

Step – 2 Scroll down to Network and Sharing Center in the Status column.

Step – 3 In the View your active networks area, click on your WiFi name.

Step – 4 When the WiFi Status box appears, select Wireless Properties from the drop­down menu.

Step – 5 After that, go to the Security page and click the Show characters checkbox to see your WiFi password.

View the WiFi password from the control panel

Even if the procedure described above works, what if you are unable to access Windows 10 settings at all?

Perhaps you prefer a quicker technique and aren’t concerned with remembering a simple instruction. You may use the

Run command to directly access your WiFi network settings. This approach should work as long as you have access to

your network settings.

Step ­ 1 To launch the Run dialogue, press Windows+R, then put ncpa.CPL in the text area and click OK.

Step – 2 Right­click on your WiFi network here and pick Status from the context menu to open your network connection

straight in the control panel.

Step – 3 In the WiFi Status window, select Wireless Properties.

Step – 4 To disclose your WiFi password, go choose the Security menu and then to Show characters.

Use a Power Shell command to get the job done

Moving on to a more complex way, you may use the Network Shell (Netsh) command in the Power Shell to access a

variety of information about your network, including its password.

You may also use this approach to examine the passwords of all the networks to which your PC has previously joined.

For example, you may use this approach to find out your workplace network password while at home without having to

log in to the business network. This will not work, however, if you have chosen the Forget option to forget the

information of a network.

To use the netsh command, you must first know the name (SSID) of the WiFi network. This isn’t a problem if you’re

already connected to the network because you can see the name, but it is a problem if you need to view the password

for a previously connected network.

If you can’t access Power Shell for whatever reason, you may use the same instructions in Command Prompt.

Step – 1 Right­click the Start menu and choose Power Shell from the drop­down menu.

Step – 2 Enter the following command: netsh WLAN display profiles and click Enter. Under the User profiles area, you’ll

see all of your stored networks’ names.

Step – 3 Simply transfer the network(s) name from here to use in the following step.

Step – 4 Use the command below, replacing the Wi­fi name section with the real name of the network, to find out thepassword of any of the stored networks.

Use a WiFi password viewer from a third-party service

However, also using a third­ party is useful as it makes it a single­click process to view all the data If you constantly

need to view your WiFi word. Also, you may like to use third­party software if you need to perform more advanced tasks

like importing WiFi watchwords from another PC/ Windows or exporting them.

Still, I’ll recommend you give WirelessKeyView from NirSoft a pass If you’re up for it.

Still, you can also use WiFi Word Revealer, If you do not like WirelessKeyView for some reason.

“name=wifiname” in netsh WLAN display profile key=clear

When you press the Enter key, a wealth of information about this network will appear. The password will be put next to

Key content in the Security settings section.