How to check your MacBook’s battery health

Laptops in Apple’s MacBook series have been designed in such a way that they will last through many years of regular use. However, if there is one aspect of its hardware that might need to be replaced in that time, it is the internal battery.

The battery of your computer will only last a set number of cycles that vary depending on your MacBook’s model. When those cycles are exhausted, and your computer reaches the maximum cycle count, you will notice that there is a reduction in battery performance.

You will eventually have to decide whether to continue using the laptop through corded power only or buy an entirely new battery from Apple.

Every time you use your MacBook, its battery endures dome charge cycles. One cycle occurs when you use all of the battery’s power. It is important for you to note that you do not exhaust a cycle count each time you charge the battery of your computer.

For example, if the battery is at 40% and you recharge it, you will still have 60% left on the current charge. The following day, you charge the battery at 50%, which leaves 10% in the cycle. Therefore, you have managed to go over two days before exhausting one cycle.

In another case, you charge your MacBook’s battery at 50% on one day and 50% on the next. As a result, it took two complete days to exhaust one charge cycle.

As you continue to use your MacBook, the battery’s charge capacity will slowly start to diminish. As it does, a charge cycle will not last for nearly that long. When your device reaches the maximum cycle count, it should retain up to 80% of its original charge capacity, and it will decrease from there.

If you want to find the cycle count on your MacBook, press and hold down the ‘Option’ key while clicking on the Apple menu at the top-left corner of your device’s screen. Select ‘System Information’. Under the ‘Hardware’ section of the ‘System Information’ window, click on ‘Power’. You will be able to see the current cycle count under the section titled ‘Battery Information’.

In the same section, you can also find out the battery condition and its current maximum capacity percentage. If the battery condition says anything except for ‘Normal’, you should contact Apple Technical Support immediately.